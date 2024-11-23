Welcome to another NHL Trade Talk Recap (Nov. 22). In Oilers news, Evan Bouchard‘s season with the Oilers has been up and down, with struggles to get shots to the net. Will this problem cost him at contract time? Although it might not happen until the trade deadline, why could Mikael Granlund of the San Jose Sharks be a prime candidate for the Toronto Maple Leafs? In other Maple Leafs news, Alex Nylander was signed with Matthew Knies out. Might he even get to play with his big brother William?

Doug Maclean might not have the inside scoop, but he’s rooting for the Maple Leafs to bring back Nazem Kadri. What’s his thinking? Who else does he want from the Calgary Flames? How frustrated is Sidney Crosby? In a loss to the best team in the NHL right now – the Winnipeg Jets – Crosby went toe-to-toe with Kyle Connor. That’s rare for Crosby. Finally, in another note about frustration, Connor Bedard is reportedly discouraged. What changes might help the young star prosper through his team’s rebuild?

NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 22

Is Evan Bouchard Losing His Edge with the Edmonton Oilers?

Evan Bouchard’s season has been a rollercoaster for the Oilers, mixing flashes of brilliance with concerning defensive lapses. One troubling trend is his frequent inability to get shots through, leading to blocked attempts and frustration from the player and his coach, Paul Coffey. As Bouchard faces mounting pressure during a contract year, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Can Bouchard fix this flaw in his game and regain the trust of his team, or will these struggles cost him his confidence and a lucrative contract extension?

Read Beyond the Recap Here:

Could Mikael Granlund Be the Missing Piece for the Maple Leafs?

As the Toronto Maple Leafs eye potential trade deadline acquisitions, Mikael Granlund of the San Jose Sharks stands out as a prime candidate. Granlund’s proven offensive skill, versatility, and expiring contract make him an attractive option for bolstering the team’s center depth and providing a spark in the playoffs. However, with salary cap constraints and other pressing needs, is this a deal Toronto should seriously pursue?

Will the Maple Leafs pull the trigger on a Granlund trade, or are there better options for solidifying their lineup as the postseason approaches?

Read More Here:

Maple Leafs Sign Alex Nylander: A Family Reunion on the Ice

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Alex Nylander to a one-year deal, officially reuniting him with his brother, William. With Matthew Knies on injured reserve and other players sidelined Alex steps into a lineup that needs depth and versatility. After proving himself with the AHL Marlies, the 26-year-old forward now has a chance to impact at the NHL level while sharing the ice with his sibling.

Can Alex Nylander make the most of this opportunity and secure a lasting spot on the Maple Leafs roster alongside his brother?

Read the Rest of the NHL Trade Talk Recap Here:

Uncharacteristic Fight: Sidney Crosby and Kyle Connor Drop the Gloves

In a rare display of frustration, Sidney Crosby and Kyle Connor engaged in an unexpected fight during a tense Penguins-Jets matchup. The incident began with Connor delivering a reverse hit that Crosby didn’t take kindly to, leading to a brief tussle between the two stars. While the fight lacked major action, it highlighted Crosby’s growing frustration amid the Penguins’ struggles and Connor’s surprising willingness to stand his ground.

Was this fight a one-off moment of emotion, or does it signal deeper frustrations for Crosby and the Penguins this season?

Read More Here:

Doug Maclean Suggests the Leafs Should Pursue Kadri and Weegar from the Flames

Doug Maclean recently sparked a trade rumor, suggesting that the Toronto Maple Leafs should look into acquiring Nazem Kadri from the Calgary Flames despite the past tension between GM Brad Treliving and Kadri. Maclean emphasized that adding Kadri to a playoff lineup with Auston Matthews and John Tavares would give the Leafs a significant edge, especially against tough Eastern Conference contenders. He also proposed that MacKenzie Weegar could be a valuable addition, though the salary cap implications complicate such a move.

Could a Kadri-Weegar trade give the Leafs the depth they need to push through the playoffs, or is Maclean’s suggestion more fantasy than feasible?

Read the Rest Of The Trade Talk Recap Here:

Is Luke Richardson the Right Coach for Connor Bedard’s Development?

Connor Bedard’s recent struggles spark growing frustration. The 18-year-old star has gone 11 games without a goal. Despite Chicago’s efforts to surround him with talent, inconsistent line combinations and Luke Richardson’s defense-first coaching approach are making it hard for Bedard to find his rhythm.

As the Blackhawks’ decision-making comes under scrutiny, is Richardson the right coach to help Bedard unlock his full potential, or is a change needed before it’s too late?

Read More Here:

Other NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 22 Stories

Related: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Bruins, Canucks, Oilers, Leafs & Caps