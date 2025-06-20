Florida Panthers
Sam Bennett’s Epic Mic Drop Not Entirely True, Say Insiders
Panthers forward Sam Bennett fired up fans declaring, “I ain’t f’n leaving,” which wasn’t entirely true according to insiders.
During a night of celebrations, the Conn Smythe Trophy winner and recently crowned Stanley Cup Champion, Sam Bennett, dropped a new bomb that has insiders and fans talking. Emphatically declaring “I ain’t f***ing leaving!”, eight more years flashed on the screen behind him, signalling he’d signed an extension.
Not so fast, say a few insiders.
SAM BENNETT SAYS HE'S NOT F'N LEAVING. ? pic.twitter.com/MCr0Pk8kgI— BarDown (@BarDown) June 20, 2025
Following Bennett’s standout MVP performance in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, everyone is looking to see what he does as a free agent. It’s clear he wants to stay with the Panthers and Florida wants to keep him. However, he’s about to command a massive payday and if he wants to stay in Florida, will need to take a discount.
Did Bennett Confirm News He Signed, Or Just Say He Wants To?
During the team’s raucous victory celebration at Club E11EVEN in Miami, Bennett grabbed the mic and shouted, “I ain’t f***ing leaving!” The crowd erupted, and his teammates cheered. Graphics of “8 More Years” popped up on the screen. All of this seemed to be an indication he’d signed an extension. Apparently, that is not the case. At least not yet.
While Bennett’s declaration electrified fans, it was not an official contract announcement. Reports have indicated a potential eight-year extension is in the works but nothing is signed. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman noted, “Amazing to see,” but added, “As of this morning, no extension with Sam Bennett is complete — although, obviously, conversations continue.”
Pierre LeBrun added, “I believe Bennett for sure that’s what he wants to happen. But there remains a negotiation to be had.”
As of now, no deal is finalized, but both sides appear motivated. And if Bennett has his way, Florida fans can expect him to stick around for the long haul.
