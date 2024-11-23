Sidney Crosby Drops the Gloves with Kyle Connor in Rare Fight

In a surprising moment of frustration, Sidney Crosby and Kyle Connor found themselves exchanging punches during a heated fight in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ clash with the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. The altercation stemmed from a reverse hit delivered by Connor, which Crosby clearly didn’t appreciate. The Penguins captain pursued Connor throughout the shift, eventually initiating a fight—something rarely seen from either player.
Crosby, known for his composure and leadership — but also his ability to be a bit sour and whiney when things happen that he doesn’t like — showed frustration as he engaged in the tussle. Connor, a Lady Byng Trophy winner, finally accepted the challenge. The fight itself was brief and uneventful, with neither player landing a punch before Crosby lost his balance and officials intervened. Both received penalties for their involvement.
Fans were surprised by the encounter, with some wondering why no one else stepped in to stop each team’s respected star from fighting and potentially getting hurt. Others thought it was great to see two top guys going at it. Either way, it was uncharacteristic for both stars.
Crosby’s fiery reaction highlights the frustration brewing in Pittsburgh, where things have not gone well at all this season. It looks like things might be boiling over.
Meanwhile, Connor’s willingness to stand his ground added a surprising twist to the night. He wasn’t about to let anyone go after him for what was a legal hit.
Though the scrap lacked significant action, it offered a rare glimpse of emotion from two of the NHL’s most skilled players.
