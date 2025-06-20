Stars’ Marchment Trade Sparks More NHL Tax Concerns in NHL

The Dallas Stars could have traded Mason Marchment to several different locations. A popular forward who was acquired for a low return by the Kraken, various teams would have made the deal Seattle made if they’d had the opportunity to. It doesn’t sound like that was an option, given a recent report about the trade being a ‘tax favor’ to Marchment by the Stars organization.

The Sheet’s Jeff Marek writes, “An important note about the Marchment/Seattle deal – GM Jim Nill sent Marchment to another ‘no state tax’ team. You don’t want the rep of sending a player somewhere they don’t want to go after they take less to play for you.” He adds, “This is why Nill has an excellent reputation in the league and has for a long time.”

In other words, Nill’s decision to trade Marchment to Seattle wasn’t just about clearing cap space or roster balance—it was a calculated thank you to the player. Given that Marchment took less to play in Dallas, the move was made out of respect for the fact that a trade to a tax-heavy club could mean big money out of Marchment’s pocket. By moving him from Texas to Washington, Marchment doesn’t sacrifice any post-tax income.

More Proof That No-Tax States Have a Big Advantage

On the surface, this sounds like a nice gesture by Nill and the Stars. In the background, the trade will shine another light on the idea that teams do have tax advantages.

Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito said recently that he didn’t think being a no-tax state helped the Florida Panthers build a winner, but most people know it plays a serious role. For Seattle, it dramatically decreased the number of teams that had a shot at landing Marchment in a trade. It gave them a distinct advantage.

Mason Marchment Jim Nill Dallas Stars

The idea that Dallas wouldn’t have moved Marchment to any team that wasn’t a no-tax state means the Stars took less in return than they could have otherwise gotten.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman also dismissed tax differences as a non-factor in a June 2025 interview, but Nill’s move suggests otherwise. That general managers might be prioritizing player goodwill by honoring financial preferences is a nice thank you. However, it creates a problem for teams that pay high taxes. Not only do they have trouble signing free agents, but now GMs won’t even consider them in trades that involve players who signed with a non-tax team.

