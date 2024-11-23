Kraken Reveal Jordan Eberle Out 3 Months With Pelvis Issue

The Seattle Kraken have released a statement noting that NHL veteran and team captain Jordan Eberle to be out until late February at the earliest following pelvic surgery. A huge blow to the Kraken’s season, the team will have to try and cope with the loss of their leader and try to find a production during a season where they are already struggling to keep pace.

Eberle will likely be placed on long-term injured reserve after sustaining an injury on Nov. 14 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The injury will keep him out until February or March, meaning he’s potentially not going to be back in time to help the Kraken compete for a playoff spot. They currently sit sixth in the Pacific Division with a 10-9-1 record. Eberle was fifth on the team in scoring with six goals and 11 points in 17 games.

Andre Burakovsky has initially replaced him on the top line with Matty Beniers and Jared McCann, but the Kraken are expected to experiment with various forwards in that role during their captain’s extended recovery.

The team did receive some good news on Friday as Vince Dunn will be joining the team on their upcoming road trip.

