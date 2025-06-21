Calgary Flames
Flames and Top Defenseman Ready to Part Ways, Trade Talks Open
The Calgary Flames are ready to trade Rasmus Andersson and he’s reportedly ready to leave. When will this get done?
As per Elliotte Friedman in his recent 32 Thoughts column, “On Rasmus Andersson: the feeling across the league is the talented defenceman is ready for something new. I believe the Flames are willing, but only when they get what they want. There’s significant interest, which helps.”
In other words, after saying he was happy to remain a Flame, it now looks like Andersson is just as happy to move to a team that he feels fits him, gives him a chance to win, and leaves Calgary with pieces they can move forward with. The Flames will move him if the trade offers are worth considering.
The 28-year-old defenseman had 31 points in 81 games last season. He has one season remaining at $4.55 million on his contract, which makes him an attractive addition for many teams.
Friedman isn’t the only insider claiming the two sides are ready for a change. Frank Seravalli added Andersson to his latest trade board, writing:
“The Flames and Andersson’s camp were expected to trade numbers last week for the first time to see what an extension might look like. The tenor of those talks will determine what happens next. Fish or cut bait? Andersson presents great trade value, even after a relatively down year, for a right-shooting defenseman with an edge, double-digit goal scoring ability and a very reasonable cap hit. The Flames aren’t in a rush. They’d have no problem hanging onto him until the trade deadline to potentially watch his stock rise even higher.”
When is the Best Time for the Flames to Move Andersson?
The price to acquire Andersson won’t be cheap. If he’s moved right away, a team will get a full season out of him and will have all year to try and get him inked to an extension. If the deal waits until the trade deadline, he likely becomes a pure rental. That will drop his value, and depending on the season he has in 2025-26, could impact what he’s able to sign for as the salary cap takes another massive jump.
Don’t be surprised if there is a great deal of chatter at the draft.
Next: Jets Takes Smart Gamble with Bonus-Laden Toews Contract
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 12 seconds ago
Blackhawks Acquire Andre Burakovsky from Kraken in Trade
The Blackhawks added veteran scoring depth by acquiring Andre Burakovsky from the Kraken in...
-
Calgary Flames/ 8 minutes ago
Flames and Top Defenseman Ready to Part Ways, Trade Talks Open
The Calgary Flames are ready to trade Rasmus Andersson and he's reportedly ready to...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
‘How Does He Not End Up a Leaf?’: Analyst Says of Top Free Agent
Analyst Nick Kypreos believes the Maple Leafs are a top destination for a Cup-winning...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Contract Talks Between Maple Leafs and Knies Hit Potential Snag
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Matthew Knies are far apart in contract negotiations, raising...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Jonathan Toews Signing Contract with the Winnipeg Jets
While not official until July1, Jonathan Toews has an agreement to sign a contract...
-
Dallas Stars/ 1 day ago
Stars’ Marchment Trade Sparks More NHL Tax Concerns in NHL
Dallas GM Jim Nill traded Mason Marchment to Seattle, honoring his tax preference, potentially...
-
Florida Panthers/ 1 day ago
Sam Bennett’s Epic Mic Drop Not Entirely True, Say Insiders
Panthers forward Sam Bennett fired up fans declaring, “I ain’t f’n leaving," which wasn't...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Leon Draisaitl Reflects on Oilers’ Cup Run, Future with McDavid
Leon Draisaitl reflects on Edmonton’s Cup heartbreak, his evolving game, and hopes for McDavid’s...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
NHL Investigating Oilers Over Evander Kane’s Return to Playoffs
The NHL is investigating the Oilers’ LTIR use with Evander Kane, raising concerns over...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
Blackhawks Sweeten Deal to Keep Ryan Donato Ahead of Free Agency
The Chicago Blackhawks upped their offer to secure Ryan Donato with a four-year, $16...