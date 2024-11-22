NHL Insider Links Morgan Frost to the Chicago Blackhawks

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman suggests that the Chicago Blackhawks are interested in Philadelphia Flyers forward Morgan Frost. Frost, 25, was once thought to be a key player for the Flyers after being drafted in 2017. However, he has struggled to turn into that top-six forward that they had hoped he would be.
During his time with the Flyers, he showed flashes of skill. Unfortunately not enough to be a consistent top-six forward at the NHL level.
Friedman reports that the Blackhawks are looking to add young talent around their star forward Connor Bedard. He writes:
Player-team that seem a match: Morgan Frost and Chicago. Frost didn’t play Wednesday against Carolina, the fourth game of the last five he’s watched from the press box. He’s not a complainer, prefers to keep any displeasure behind closed doors, but players want to play. Obviously, any dance needs partners who deal, but the Blackhawks, in dire need of centres, are one team that makes sense for him.
With their surplus of cap space and draft picks, it gives them the flexibility to make a move for a player like Frost.
Would This Be a Smart Move for the Flyers?
On the Flyers’ side, trading Frost would allow another young player to have an everyday spot in the NHL. Philadelphia has made a lot of changes in recent years. GM Daniel Briere may be looking to retool and move players who haven’t yet reached their full potential. Frost’s uncertain role with the Flyers makes him more expendable in the eyes of the front office.
At this point, it is all speculation. However, the link between Frost and the Blackhawks makes sense for both teams. Frost may not be the biggest name on the block, but it is definitely one that NHL fans should keep an eye on from now until the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.
