Canadian junior ice hockey sensation Connor Bedard, born on July 17, 2005, has garnered immense acclaim for his exceptional skills. Now a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, his remarkable abilities include precise shooting, adept puck handling, and electrifying rushes on the ice. He’s projected to be generational star and the new face of the Blackhawks’ franchise.
Notably, he was the first WHL player of exceptional status, chosen first overall by the Regina Pats in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft. Furthermore, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, he was the highly-anticipated selection by the Chicago Blackhawks at first overall. His extraordinary talents continue to shine on the professional stage.
Connor Bedard Bio:
|Born
|July 17, 2005
|Drafted:
|Chicago Blackhawks First Overall in 2023 NHL Entry Draft
|Hometown:
|North Vancouver, BC
|Position:
|Center
|Height — Weight:
|5.10 — 185 [178 cm/84 kg]
|Shoots:
|Right
|Current Team:
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Current Cap Hit:
|$950K
Bedard’s Style of Play
Bedard’s gameplay is marked by profound deception, as he conceals his intentions, attacks defenders from various angles, and executes plays at an astonishing speed, leaving spectators and opponents in awe.
Bedard’s trademark move, the curl-and-drag shot, involves a unique technique of pulling the puck in, elevating his top arm, and channeling his entire body’s force into the shot. There may be few players as skilled at this move as Bedard and his shot is pegged to be one of his best weapons.
Connor Bedard Career Statistics
Connor Bedard Awards and Achievements
|CSSHL U15 Most Valuable Player
|2019
|CSSHL U18 Most Valuable Player
|2020
|WHL
|WHL Exceptional Player Status
|2020
|Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy
|2021
|Bob Clarke Trophy
|2023
|Four Broncos Memorial Trophy
|2023
|CHL
|CHL Top Scorer Award
|2023
|CHL Top Draft Prospect Award
|2023
|CHL Player of the Year
|2023
|First All-Star Team
|2023
|NHL
|E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence
|2023
|International
|World U18 Championship Media All-Star Team
|2021
|World Junior Championship Best Forward
|2023
|World Junior Championship Media All-Star Team
|2023
|World Junior Championship MVP
|2023
|IIHF Male Player of the Year
|2023
