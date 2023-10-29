Connect with us

Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard: Center – Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard player profile: bio, statistics and facts about the Chicago Blackhawks NHL center.

Canadian junior ice hockey sensation Connor Bedard, born on July 17, 2005, has garnered immense acclaim for his exceptional skills. Now a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, his remarkable abilities include precise shooting, adept puck handling, and electrifying rushes on the ice. He’s projected to be generational star and the new face of the Blackhawks’ franchise.

Notably, he was the first WHL player of exceptional status, chosen first overall by the Regina Pats in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft. Furthermore, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, he was the highly-anticipated selection by the Chicago Blackhawks at first overall. His extraordinary talents continue to shine on the professional stage.

Connor Bedard NHL debut game vs Penguins
Connor Bedard Bio:

BornJuly 17, 2005
Drafted:Chicago Blackhawks First Overall in 2023 NHL Entry Draft
Hometown:North Vancouver, BC
Position:Center
Height — Weight:5.10 — 185 [178 cm/84 kg]
Shoots:Right
Current Team:Chicago Blackhawks
Current Cap Hit: $950K

Bedard’s Style of Play

Bedard’s gameplay is marked by profound deception, as he conceals his intentions, attacks defenders from various angles, and executes plays at an astonishing speed, leaving spectators and opponents in awe.

Bedard’s trademark move, the curl-and-drag shot, involves a unique technique of pulling the puck in, elevating his top arm, and channeling his entire body’s force into the shot. There may be few players as skilled at this move as Bedard and his shot is pegged to be one of his best weapons.

Connor Bedard Career Statistics

Connor Bedard Awards and Achievements

CSSHL U15 Most Valuable Player2019
CSSHL U18 Most Valuable Player2020
WHL
WHL Exceptional Player Status2020
Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy2021
Bob Clarke Trophy2023
Four Broncos Memorial Trophy2023
CHL
CHL Top Scorer Award2023
CHL Top Draft Prospect Award2023
CHL Player of the Year2023
First All-Star Team2023
NHL
E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence2023
International
World U18 Championship Media All-Star Team2021
World Junior Championship Best Forward2023
World Junior Championship Media All-Star Team2023
World Junior Championship MVP2023
IIHF Male Player of the Year2023
** section courtesy of Wikipedia

