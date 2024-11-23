Evan Bouchard In Doughouse with Oilers Coach Over Brutal Trend

Evan Bouchard is struggling this season for the Edmonton Oilers. Coming off of a career year in 2023-24, he’s seen the highs and lows in 2024-25, with some brilliant plays and incredible goals, but also instances of dreadful defensive plays and repeated offensive mistakes. One trend has actually gotten so bad, that he revealed that coach Paul Coffey is livid with the defenseman. To say Bouchard is in the doghouse might be putting it mildly.

Bouchard has a howitzer for a shot, but he doesn’t always get it through. Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 tweeted after Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Wild: “Last season Bouchard had 16 games with 4+ shot attempts blocked, seven of them were 6+. Tonight is his 10th game this season with 4+ shot attempts blocked, and six of them he has had 6+ blocked including tonight. It is in his head a bit now.”

Sportsnet’s Louie DeBrusk asked Bouchard about how often his shots are getting blocked and Bouchard admitted it’s become a huge issue. Even Coffey has said something to Bouchard, which is potentially one the reasons his season has gone off the rails a bit.

DeBrusk noted:

“I said, what’s going on with the shin pad assassin? You can’t seem to get a shot through. [Bouchard] looks at me and he goes, if I hit another shin pad, I think [Coffey] is gonna k**l me.”

"'If I hit another shin pad, I think Coff is gonna kill me'" @LouDeBrusk joined the show as he discussed how the players can feel when they aren't playing well.



This is something Bouchard badly needs to sort out. Whether it’s taking something off his shot, getting it off faster, walking around a defender and into a better shooting position, or faking the shot, if he keeps getting it blocked, his effectiveness from the point, especially on the power play becomes moot.

Being in Oilers Doghouse Terrible Timing for Bouchard

What’s potentially compounding the issue is that Bouchard is playing in a contract season. He’s a pending RFA with arbitration rights and every mistake he makes will be used against him if he goes to arbitration. He was also on the verge of securing what might have been one of them most lucrative extensions for a defenseman in the NHL. But, the more he throws money away with costly mistakes, the more he’s likely to make them.

Evan Bouchard in the doghouse with Oilers coach Paul Coffey

Bouchard said that’s the way it’s been going for him this season. He’s been hitting the edges of sticks and it’s about getting the puck down to the net and rewarding his forwards. Every time he gets a shot blocked he’s aware of how little help that is for the rest of the team.

