Insider Commends J.T. Miller Walking Away from NHL and Changing Trend

The fact that one of the toughest guys in the NHL walked away from the game for personal reasons is commendable, suggested NHL analyst Jeff Marek. While speaking about J.T. Miller‘s decision to take a leave from the game for unknown reasons, Marek wondered if his decision might give unofficial and unspoken permission to others to do the same.

During an interview on Down to Irf (a Daily Faceoff podcast), Marek said the following:

“… he’s the envy of a lot of teams and a lot of fans as well. He’s a tough guy, right? Like that’s J.T. Millers’ game. And J.T. Miller was strong enough to walk away from it. Like you know what? That decision wasn’t made easily or lightly and I think it’s a really brave decision. I’ll tell you what, given the pressures that are on high-performance athletes, and I know I’m going to hear the argument well that’s what the money’s for and suck it up… ah, poppy cock. I’m surprised that this doesn’t happen more often and now maybe it will.”

Jeff Marek gives his thoughts on J.T. Miller taking a personal leave from the Vancouver Canucks.



Marek seems to be suggesting that several NHL players are dealing with issues and that they might have taken time away if not for the optics of being a tough athlete as NHLers are known to be. If Miller can walk away, no one else should feel ashamed to.

Is J.T. Miller Potentially Walking Away from the NHL Permanently?

Marek suggested that he doesn’t care if Miller ever comes back to the NHL as long as he’s OK and healthy. It wasn’t clear why the forward took time off, but it’s clearly something he felt he needed to address and couldn’t do while playing for the team.

J.T. Miller Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks say they fully support Miller and it was rumored that other teams (the New York Rangers) have already called to see if he’ll be available in trade if and when he returns.

Marek wasn’t suggesting that Miller is retiring or has permanently walked from the NHL. But, he seems to be suggesting that if Miller chooses to go that route, his courage should be applauded and appreciated and that others, should they battling something, should find strength in Miller’s bravery.

It can’t be easy to walk away from the game that you love, especially if you’re not sure how long you’ll be away.

