Insider Commends J.T. Miller Walking Away from NHL and Changing Trend

The fact that one of the toughest guys in the NHL walked away from the game for personal reasons is commendable, suggested NHL analyst Jeff Marek. While speaking about J.T. Miller‘s decision to take a leave from the game for unknown reasons, Marek wondered if his decision might give unofficial and unspoken permission to others to do the same.
During an interview on Down to Irf (a Daily Faceoff podcast), Marek said the following:
“… he’s the envy of a lot of teams and a lot of fans as well. He’s a tough guy, right? Like that’s J.T. Millers’ game. And J.T. Miller was strong enough to walk away from it. Like you know what? That decision wasn’t made easily or lightly and I think it’s a really brave decision. I’ll tell you what, given the pressures that are on high-performance athletes, and I know I’m going to hear the argument well that’s what the money’s for and suck it up… ah, poppy cock. I’m surprised that this doesn’t happen more often and now maybe it will.”
Jeff Marek gives his thoughts on J.T. Miller taking a personal leave from the Vancouver Canucks. @irfgaffar | @JeffMarek— Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) November 29, 2024
FULL EPISODE ➡️ https://t.co/co6U3dk8MS
Presented by @HeadsUpGuys pic.twitter.com/Z0IAu1oxMz
Marek seems to be suggesting that several NHL players are dealing with issues and that they might have taken time away if not for the optics of being a tough athlete as NHLers are known to be. If Miller can walk away, no one else should feel ashamed to.
Is J.T. Miller Potentially Walking Away from the NHL Permanently?
Marek suggested that he doesn’t care if Miller ever comes back to the NHL as long as he’s OK and healthy. It wasn’t clear why the forward took time off, but it’s clearly something he felt he needed to address and couldn’t do while playing for the team.
The Canucks say they fully support Miller and it was rumored that other teams (the New York Rangers) have already called to see if he’ll be available in trade if and when he returns.
Marek wasn’t suggesting that Miller is retiring or has permanently walked from the NHL. But, he seems to be suggesting that if Miller chooses to go that route, his courage should be applauded and appreciated and that others, should they battling something, should find strength in Miller’s bravery.
It can’t be easy to walk away from the game that you love, especially if you’re not sure how long you’ll be away.
Next: The Good, Bad, & Ugly in Maple Leafs 5-3 Win vs. the Lightning
More News
-
NHL News/ 8 minutes ago
Insider Commends J.T. Miller Walking Away from NHL and Changing Trend
Jeff Marek spoke about how hard it might have been for J.T. Miller to...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Maple Leafs Get Positive Update on Key Defenseman’s Injury
In the Toronto Maple Leafs win last night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jake...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Stuart Skinner Gave Team Canada Something to Think About
It might be too late for Stuart Skinner to make the 4 Nations Face-Off...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
NHL Lists Tampering Penalties, Sends Huge Warning to Teams
The NHL has sent out another warning to players and teams to let them...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 12 hours ago
Podkolzin Scores Again: Takeaways in Oilers’ 4-1 Win Over the Avs
The Edmonton Oilers have won three straight games and Podkolzin scored in all three,...
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
Maple Leafs Give Injury Update: Jake McCabe Takes Puck to Head
The Toronto Maple Leafs offered an update on the injury to Jake McCabe after...
-
NHL News/ 19 hours ago
Nikita Kucherov Out of Lightning Lineup With Day-to-Day Injury
It came as a bit of a surprise when Nikita Kucherov wasn't on the...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 22 hours ago
Yes or No: Analyst Tables Huge Maple Leafs and Avalanche Trade
One NHL analyst suggested a polarizing trade that would see Mitch Marner moved for...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 24 hours ago
Sly Timing: Canadiens Waive Rafaël Harvey-Pinard for AHL Loan
The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard on waivers with the intention of...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Frustrated Trouba Fights Amid Rangers Coaching & Trade Rumors
Jacob Trouba got into a fight with Josh Anderson as the Rangers captain looked...