Golden Knights Extend Brett Howden with Five-Year Deal

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Brett Howden to a five-year contract extension worth $2.5 million annually, securing him through the 2029-30 season. The deal, announced by General Manager Kelly McCrimmon, comes as the 26-year-old enjoys a strong start to the 2024-25 campaign.

Howden has been a key contributor for Vegas this season, with eight even-strength goals in 20 games, tied for second-most on the team. On pace for more than 30 goals this season, his production trails only Pavel Dorofeyev and places him among the NHL’s top even-strength scorers. He is just one goal shy of matching his career-high of nine, achieved twice before.

The expectation is that Howden won’t keep up this pace, but should he stay anywhere close, this deal will be seen as an absolute steal, especially as the salary cap continues to rise. The Golden Knights might have decided it best to act now, going with a longer-term extension to keep the cap hit down.

Since joining the Golden Knights in 2021, Howden has appeared in 193 games, recording 61 points (31 goals, 30 assists). He played a pivotal role in Vegas’ Stanley Cup win in 2023, tallying 10 points in 22 postseason games.

Originally drafted 27th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2016, Howden also spent three seasons with the New York Rangers, setting career highs as a rookie. Known for his leadership and versatility, the Calgary native continues to be a reliable asset for the Golden Knights as they defend their championship title.

