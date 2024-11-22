The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Brett Howden to a five-year contract extension worth $2.5 million annually, securing him through the 2029-30 season. The deal, announced by General Manager Kelly McCrimmon, comes as the 26-year-old enjoys a strong start to the 2024-25 campaign.
✍️ BIG DEAL BRETT!!!— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 22, 2024
The Golden Knights have signed forward Brett Howden to a five-year contract extension!!https://t.co/OFGmtzObtF
Howden has been a key contributor for Vegas this season, with eight even-strength goals in 20 games, tied for second-most on the team. On pace for more than 30 goals this season, his production trails only Pavel Dorofeyev and places him among the NHL’s top even-strength scorers. He is just one goal shy of matching his career-high of nine, achieved twice before.
The expectation is that Howden won’t keep up this pace, but should he stay anywhere close, this deal will be seen as an absolute steal, especially as the salary cap continues to rise. The Golden Knights might have decided it best to act now, going with a longer-term extension to keep the cap hit down.
Since joining the Golden Knights in 2021, Howden has appeared in 193 games, recording 61 points (31 goals, 30 assists). He played a pivotal role in Vegas’ Stanley Cup win in 2023, tallying 10 points in 22 postseason games.
Originally drafted 27th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2016, Howden also spent three seasons with the New York Rangers, setting career highs as a rookie. Known for his leadership and versatility, the Calgary native continues to be a reliable asset for the Golden Knights as they defend their championship title.
Next: Does Mikael Granlund Make Sense for a Maple Leafs Trade?
More News
-
NHL News/ 32 minutes ago
Golden Knights Extend Brett Howden with Five-Year Deal
Brett Howden secures a five-year, $12.5 million extension with the Vegas Golden Knights, a...
-
Boston Bruins/ 59 minutes ago
Could Canucks and Bruins “Hit Undo Button” on Big Signings?
Could the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins hit the undo button on big signings...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers GM Reveals Unique Advantage in Trade Discussions
Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman revealed that agents have told him the Oilers have...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 hours ago
28 Teams Talked to Hurricanes About Necas Trade, 3 Seriously
It is being reported that 28 teams talked to the Carolina Hurricanes about a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
Odd Goal and 3 Takeaways from the Oilers’ 5-3 Loss to the Wild
The Edmonton Oilers were defensively awful as the Minnesota Wild handily beat them 5-3...
-
Boston Bruins/ 13 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Bruins, Canucks, Oilers, Leafs & Caps
NHL Trade Talk Nov. 21 Recap: Bruins in trouble, Zadorov to Canucks? Oilers are...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Kirill Kaprizov Returns After Injury Scare in Wild vs. Oilers Game
Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov briefly left a game against the Edmonton Oilers after...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Draisaitl Scores Bizarre Puck Jumper Goal on Wild’s Fleury
Leon Draisaitl scored one of the most bizarre goals on Marc-Andre Fleury in the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Oilers In the Mix For Blue Jackets’ Pending UFA Defenseman
The Edmonton Oilers are looking at trade options to upgrade their blue line, and...
-
Boston Bruins/ 20 hours ago
Was Signing Elias Lindholm a Mistake by the Bruins?
Elias Lindholm has had a rough start with the Boston Bruins. Will he turn...