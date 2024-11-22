Montreal Canadiens Quick Hits: Laine, Harvey-Pinard & Slafkovsky

In a Montreal Canadiens quick hits post, there are updates on Patrik Laine, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Rafael Harvey-Pinard, while the team looks to steady out their rollercoaster ride of a season.
While the team is showing its youthful talent, it remains stymied by mistakes and inconsistency. Goaltending and team defense have been strong at times but lack steadiness, reflecting the challenges of a young roster. Earlier this week, Sam Montembeault stopped 30 shots as the Canadiens blanked Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Monday night. They can show up, but not always.
Here’s a closer look at some critical updates:
Quick Hit 1: Patrik Laine Making Strides
Patrik Laine took a significant step forward in his recovery from a knee injury by joining his teammates in a non-contact jersey. Although his return is still projected for December, this marks his first time skating with the team since September. The Canadiens hope that once healthy, the 26-year-old winger will strengthen their offense and contribute to the first line and power-play unit.
After being limited to just 18 games last year, Laine will be eager to make a meaningful impact in Montreal’s lineup. Is it too late for the Canadiens this season, or can he make a difference in their team if he starts off with a bang? It will be fun to see. We wish him well.
Quick Hit 2: Rafael Harvey-Pinard’s Conditioning Assignment
Rafael Harvey-Pinard, recovering from a broken leg in July, has been sent to AHL Laval on a conditioning loan. While he’s been skating with the Canadiens since early November, this assignment will allow him to regain game readiness.
Known for his gritty play, the 25-year-old winger must prove himself after appearing in only 45 games last season. His return to the Canadiens’ lineup isn’t guaranteed, but his time with Laval offers an opportunity to reclaim his spot. Like Laine, we wish Harvey-Pinard good luck in this push to return to the Canadiens lineup.
Quick Hit 3: Juraj Slafkovsky’s Resilience
Juraj Slafkovsky bounced back from a benching against Columbus with an impressive showing in Monday’s 3-0 victory over Edmonton. While he didn’t register on the scoresheet, his hustle directly led to Montreal’s opening goal. The 20-year-old intercepted a pass in his own zone and pressured the Oilers into a turnover, creating Brendan Gallagher’s critical goal. Slafkovsky’s defensive commitment and forechecking were highlights, showing flashes of the talent that makes him a cornerstone for Montreal’s future.
The young Slafkovsky has been showing well recently. He has the makings of a solid forward, and time will tell if he can become one. He’s making progress this season, which is evident in his play. One day, he’ll become a go-to guy with this team. He’s inching closer.
What’s Ahead for the Canadiens?
The Canadiens face the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, a daunting test for a team searching for consistency. With their young players continuing to grow, the Habs will aim to surprise again.
