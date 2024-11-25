Auston Matthews: Bio, Stats, Contract, Related Stories

#34 — Toronto Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews fans can find everything there is to know about the Toronto Maple Leafs captain and forward; including his bio, draft information, current contract, and related articles.

Auston Matthews Bio:

Matthews is a superstar center and the cornerstone of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Born on September 17, 1997, in San Ramon, California, Matthews grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he developed a passion for hockey in a non-traditional market. Known for his elite goal-scoring ability, powerful shot, and two-way play, Matthews has become one of the NHL’s most dominant forwards. Standing 6’3″ and weighing 208 pounds, he combines size, skill, and hockey IQ to excel at both ends of the ice.

Matthews Draft Year:

Matthews was selected first overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft. His selection marked a turning point for the franchise, as he was viewed as the player capable of ending the team’s long Stanley Cup drought. He joined Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares to form the “Core Four” in Toronto.

Matthews Key Info:

Matthews made an unforgettable NHL debut by scoring four goals in his first game, instantly establishing himself as a future star. Since then, he has won the Rocket Richard Trophy twice, including in the 2021-22 season, when he scored 60 goals and earned the Hart Trophy as league MVP. Off the ice, Matthews has embraced his captain of the team, taking over for Tavares as the leader and face of the Maple Leafs.

Matthews’ Contract Info:

Matthews’ Career Stats:

