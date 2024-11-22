Oilers GM Reveals Unique Advantage in Trade Discussions

Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman appeared on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer on Thursday and revealed an interesting inside look at some of the conversations he’s been having with agents about their players and potential trades. During a discussion about how Edmonton has become a destination for players, Bowman said that he’s had conversations with player agents and been told their players want to join the Oilers.
Bowman said:
“This is something I haven’t talked a lot about, but I’ve had several agents call me and tell me that their players want to come to Edmonton. Agents I’ve talked to say we have to give our list of the few places we can play and Edmonton is on that list now. They want to come here.”
Bowman added that he’s not sure if it was like that before, but he knows it’s like that now. Not only does he think that’s impressive for the organization, but it also hints he’s going to have access to some players at the NHL Trade Deadline that other teams won’t. He stated “Word is out, this is a great place to be.”
Is This a Huge Trade Advantage for the Oilers?
Every season, when players are moved from non-contenders to contenders, many of them have no-move or no-trade clauses, giving them significant control over their destination. If pending UFAs or other players under contract are telling their agents that they view the Oilers as a preferred destination, Edmonton could capitalize on that interest to secure a useful addition to their roster.
Bowman said that players want to go where they have the best chance to win. Money matters, but “at the end of the day, when they look at their career, they want be part of a winning team.”
Are the Oilers that team? They got close last season, but things are hot and cold this season.
It will be intriguing to see who the Oilers target. Speculation is they have feelers out on a handful of defensemen. But, does it serve them better to wait until more teams become sellers? If they buy too early, the Oilers could miss out on a player who wants to come to Edmonton but isn’t officially available yet.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Bruins, Canucks, Oilers, Leafs & Caps
More News
-
NHL News/ 32 minutes ago
Golden Knights Extend Brett Howden with Five-Year Deal
Brett Howden secures a five-year, $12.5 million extension with the Vegas Golden Knights, a...
-
Boston Bruins/ 59 minutes ago
Could Canucks and Bruins “Hit Undo Button” on Big Signings?
Could the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins hit the undo button on big signings...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers GM Reveals Unique Advantage in Trade Discussions
Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman revealed that agents have told him the Oilers have...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 3 hours ago
28 Teams Talked to Hurricanes About Necas Trade, 3 Seriously
It is being reported that 28 teams talked to the Carolina Hurricanes about a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
Odd Goal and 3 Takeaways from the Oilers’ 5-3 Loss to the Wild
The Edmonton Oilers were defensively awful as the Minnesota Wild handily beat them 5-3...
-
Boston Bruins/ 13 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Bruins, Canucks, Oilers, Leafs & Caps
NHL Trade Talk Nov. 21 Recap: Bruins in trouble, Zadorov to Canucks? Oilers are...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Kirill Kaprizov Returns After Injury Scare in Wild vs. Oilers Game
Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov briefly left a game against the Edmonton Oilers after...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Draisaitl Scores Bizarre Puck Jumper Goal on Wild’s Fleury
Leon Draisaitl scored one of the most bizarre goals on Marc-Andre Fleury in the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 15 hours ago
Oilers In the Mix For Blue Jackets’ Pending UFA Defenseman
The Edmonton Oilers are looking at trade options to upgrade their blue line, and...
-
Boston Bruins/ 20 hours ago
Was Signing Elias Lindholm a Mistake by the Bruins?
Elias Lindholm has had a rough start with the Boston Bruins. Will he turn...