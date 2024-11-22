NHL insider Elliotte Friedman joined the FAN Hockey Show to discuss Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy’s next move. With ample draft picks and cap space, Friedman suggests the team avoid being a traditional deadline buyer or seller. Instead, Conroy should focus on acquiring young, controllable players rather than rental solutions. Could this strategy secure Calgary’s future while supporting its current success?

Friedman Praises Flames’ Start

Friedman highlighted Calgary’s surprising early-season performance, crediting their belief, work ethic, and effective coaching. Initially perceived as a rebuilding team, the Flames have exceeded expectations, maintaining momentum from a strong preseason.

While that unexpected success might trigger the Flames to become buyers, Friedman points out the challenge of sustaining such success over an 82-game campaign without bolstering the roster. Perhaps the plan should be to add, but not with a short-term end goal in mind.

The Flames Have a Unique Opportunity with Draft Capital and Cap Space

The Flames have a rare combination of assets: two first-round picks over the next two drafts, multiple second-round picks this year, and nearly $19 million in cap space. Friedman sees this as a chance for Conroy to pursue a controllable, mid-20s player who could fit seamlessly into Calgary’s core.

This approach aligns with their patient development strategy while addressing critical roster needs, such as a right-shot center. Targeting a player with years of term on his contract would also provide stability without veering away from the Flames’ long-term vision.

Andrei Kuzmenko is having an up-and-down Flames season.

The Flames Should Avoid Short-Term Rental Risks

While some teams might be tempted to trade for rental players, Friedman advises against this unless the Flames are confident in retaining them. Rentals could disrupt Calgary’s rebuilding trajectory, while a younger acquisition could help them remain competitive for years. Conroy appears to prioritize sustainable growth over immediate gratification—a wise move considering the unpredictability of the trade market.

The Bottom Line for the Flames

The Flames’ strong start has put them in an enviable position, but maintaining their momentum will require strategic decisions. Should Conroy use his resources to reward this team with a significant addition, or is patience the smarter play?

Calgary might be on the verge of something special if he can land a young, impactful player. If Conroy moves that way, what type of player should he target to enhance the Flames’ success without compromising their future?

Related: Dustin Wolf Is Emerging as a Goalie Star for the Flames