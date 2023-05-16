Donate to NHL Trade Talk
If you’d like to help keep NHL Trade Talk going, please consider donating to the site. The primary way we make money is by creating content and in order to grow and keep writers producing informative and entertaining articles, we rely on the advertising and syndication rates the site produces, which at the best of times, can be hit and miss.
If you would like to help us keep the lights on, or better yet hire more writers to allow us to cover more teams and improve our quality, please use the link below to contribute if and where you can.
Some of what your donation will go to:
- Hosting fees
- Content creation
- URL and domain fees
- Writer compensation
- SWAG and contests
- Site upgrades and features
- Licensing partnerships and fees
- Image agreements
We thank you for your support and appreciate your reading, listening, and sharing our content with friends, family, and co-workers.
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 19 hours ago
Top Candidates For Flames Open GM Job Starting to Surface
A handful of names are starting to pop up in connection with the vacant...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Insider Hints Hard Feelings Exist Between Ryan Reynolds and NHL
After news Ryan Reynolds withdrew from a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators, it...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 3 days ago
Jesper Bratt Expects To Get Contract Done With Devils
Jesper Bratt says he's confident a deal will get done to keep him with...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Keith Jones Says Flyers Job Offer Came Out of Nowhere
Keith Jones discussed how the opportunity to become the President of the Philadelphia Flyers...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Must Keep Cool Going Into Game 5 vs Golden Knights
If the Edmonton Oilers want to take control of their series against Vegas, they...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Did Flyers Make a Mistake Hiring In-House for President and GM?
Keith Jones has been hired by the Flyers as the team's new President, while...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Pietrangelo to Have Hearing w/ NHL DoPS for Slash on Draisaitl
Alex Pietrangelo has a hearing with the NHL DoPS for his slash on Leon...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 2-1 Game 4 Win vs Panthers
On Wednesday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs came back to win Game 4 of...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Agent Says Kuznetsov “Not Interested in Anything” Playing for Capitals
Evgeny Kuznetsov has apparently lost his spark playing for the Washington Capitals. Sounds like...
-
Boston Bruins/ 7 days ago
Bruins Say Roster Will Look Different Next Season
Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins says the team will look different next season...