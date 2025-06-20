NHL News
‘How Does He Not End Up a Leaf?’: Analyst Says of Top Free Agent
Analyst Nick Kypreos believes the Maple Leafs are a top destination for a Cup-winning forward hitting free agency this summer.
Veteran NHL analyst Nick Kypreos has ignited speculation about Brad Marchand potentially signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs this offseason. During a recent discussion, Kypreos confidently stated, “I don’t know how he doesn’t end up a Maple Leaf, let me put it to you that way.”
"I don't know how he doesn't end up a Maple Leaf, let me put it to you that way."— TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) June 20, 2025
– @RealKyper on Brad Marchand 👀@thegoldenmuzzy | @Jay_D_Rosehill
Presented by @CharmDiamonds pic.twitter.com/7V0OajulKu
Marchand, who just helped the Florida Panthers capture the 2025 Stanley Cup in a hard-fought series against the Edmonton Oilers, enters unrestricted free agency with considerable buzz surrounding his next move. The Panthers would like to keep Marchand, but there’s also a sense that he might be the most likely of the three big-ticket players in Florida to test the market: Marchand, Sam Bennett, and Aaron Ekblad.
The 36-year-old winger was previously vocal about his dissatisfaction with his final contract in Boston before being dealt to Florida, but seems comfortable with the Panthers. It would take a sizeable offer now to get him to walk away.
Kypreos suggests Toronto is in a position, perhaps more than any other team, to make that offer.
Maple Leafs Are Going to Be Ultra-Aggressive on Marchand
During the Kyper and Bourne Show, Kypreos suggested the Maple Leafs are going to push hard for Marchand and might be the one team willing to offer a fourth year on a contract. With Mitch Marner’s future with the Leafs in question and valuable cap space potentially becoming available, the franchise could be in a position to spend more than anyone on Marchand. They want his playoff pedigree and competitive fire, and they aren’t afraid to pay for it, Kypreos argues.
He even suggested letting John Tavares walk if the number gets too high on his extension, given that he doesn’t believe Tavares is a No. 2 center.
FanDuel has already listed the Maple Leafs as one of the frontrunners to land Marchand, but one has to wonder if Kypreos is being a bit too assumptive about the Leafs’ chances here. Marchand will have plenty of options, and it’s not a given that anyone and everyone wants to play in Toronto, just because it’s Toronto. How much more they’re willing to spend than the second closest team is up for debate.
Not to mention, the idea of Marchand donning a Leafs jersey might seem unthinkable given his long tenure with rival Boston. But, Marchand did say he’s not ruling out anyone.
Next: Trade or Double Down?: Oilers and Evander Kane’s Contract Year
More News
-
NHL News/ 22 seconds ago
‘How Does He Not End Up a Leaf?’: Analyst Says of Top Free Agent
Analyst Nick Kypreos believes the Maple Leafs are a top destination for a Cup-winning...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Contract Talks Between Maple Leafs and Knies Hit Potential Snag
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Matthew Knies are far apart in contract negotiations, raising...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Jonathan Toews Signing Contract with the Winnipeg Jets
While not official until July1, Jonathan Toews has an agreement to sign a contract...
-
Dallas Stars/ 6 hours ago
Stars’ Marchment Trade Sparks More NHL Tax Concerns in NHL
Dallas GM Jim Nill traded Mason Marchment to Seattle, honoring his tax preference, potentially...
-
Florida Panthers/ 7 hours ago
Sam Bennett’s Epic Mic Drop Not Entirely True, Say Insiders
Panthers forward Sam Bennett fired up fans declaring, “I ain’t f’n leaving," which wasn't...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Leon Draisaitl Reflects on Oilers’ Cup Run, Future with McDavid
Leon Draisaitl reflects on Edmonton’s Cup heartbreak, his evolving game, and hopes for McDavid’s...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
NHL Investigating Oilers Over Evander Kane’s Return to Playoffs
The NHL is investigating the Oilers’ LTIR use with Evander Kane, raising concerns over...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Blackhawks Sweeten Deal to Keep Ryan Donato Ahead of Free Agency
The Chicago Blackhawks upped their offer to secure Ryan Donato with a four-year, $16...
-
Nashville Predators/ 2 days ago
Predators Acquire Erik Haula in Veteran-for-Prospect Trade with Devils
In the first post-Cup trade, the Predators bring back veteran Erik Haula in exchange...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Insider Confirms Frederic Signing Shocking Extension with Oilers
More than one NHL insider is reporting that Trent Frederic is signing a shocking...