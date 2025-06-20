‘How Does He Not End Up a Leaf?’: Analyst Says of Top Free Agent

Veteran NHL analyst Nick Kypreos has ignited speculation about Brad Marchand potentially signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs this offseason. During a recent discussion, Kypreos confidently stated, “I don’t know how he doesn’t end up a Maple Leaf, let me put it to you that way.”

Marchand, who just helped the Florida Panthers capture the 2025 Stanley Cup in a hard-fought series against the Edmonton Oilers, enters unrestricted free agency with considerable buzz surrounding his next move. The Panthers would like to keep Marchand, but there’s also a sense that he might be the most likely of the three big-ticket players in Florida to test the market: Marchand, Sam Bennett, and Aaron Ekblad.

The 36-year-old winger was previously vocal about his dissatisfaction with his final contract in Boston before being dealt to Florida, but seems comfortable with the Panthers. It would take a sizeable offer now to get him to walk away.

Kypreos suggests Toronto is in a position, perhaps more than any other team, to make that offer.

Maple Leafs Are Going to Be Ultra-Aggressive on Marchand

During the Kyper and Bourne Show, Kypreos suggested the Maple Leafs are going to push hard for Marchand and might be the one team willing to offer a fourth year on a contract. With Mitch Marner’s future with the Leafs in question and valuable cap space potentially becoming available, the franchise could be in a position to spend more than anyone on Marchand. They want his playoff pedigree and competitive fire, and they aren’t afraid to pay for it, Kypreos argues.

He even suggested letting John Tavares walk if the number gets too high on his extension, given that he doesn’t believe Tavares is a No. 2 center.

Brad Treliving expected to be aggressive in pursuit of Brad Marchand

FanDuel has already listed the Maple Leafs as one of the frontrunners to land Marchand, but one has to wonder if Kypreos is being a bit too assumptive about the Leafs’ chances here. Marchand will have plenty of options, and it’s not a given that anyone and everyone wants to play in Toronto, just because it’s Toronto. How much more they’re willing to spend than the second closest team is up for debate.

Not to mention, the idea of Marchand donning a Leafs jersey might seem unthinkable given his long tenure with rival Boston. But, Marchand did say he’s not ruling out anyone.

