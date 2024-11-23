Swayman Lost the Bruins Locker Room: Did He Lose Their Net?

The Boston Bruins are facing a potential change in their goaltending hierarchy. While Jeremy Swayman has been the team’s primary netminder, his recent performance has opened the door for Joonas Korpisalo to stake his claim as a reliable alternative.
Swayman’s Slump Raises Bruins Concerns
Swayman’s recent stretch of games has been difficult. On Monday, a 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets underscored his struggles, as he allowed three first-period goals. While defensive turnovers led to those scoring opportunities, Swayman’s inability to make key saves magnified the Bruins’ woes.
Over his last five starts, Swayman has posted a 4.01 GAA and an .866 save percentage, managing just one victory. This inconsistent play has raised questions about whether he can provide the stability the Bruins need in the net.
Korpisalo’s Quiet Resurgence Has Helped His Bruins
In contrast, Joonas Korpisalo has been steadily improving. He has rebounded after a rough season opener with a string of solid performances. Over his last seven games—excluding his debut—Korpisalo boasts a 1.82 GAA, a .928 save percentage, and two shutouts, including a recent 1-0 win against Utah.
He’s been calm in the net, showing the kind of presence he had that made him one of the young NHL goalies with potential. Over his past few games with the Bruins, he’s shown a confident presence and ability to deliver in crucial moments. From little more than a backup, he’s proven to be a valuable asset for the Bruins.
The Bruins Have a Crucial Decision Ahead
The goaltending situation has become increasingly significant. The Bruins (as always, and even with their early-season slump) still have Stanley Cup aspirations. Korpisalo’s steady play offers them a dependable alternative if Swayman’s struggles persist. However, facing this competition could also motivate Swayman to regain confidence and elevate his performance.
The coming weeks will likely determine whether Swayman can reclaim his role in Boston’s locker room and as their starting goalie. Until then, if it ever happens, the Bruins are fortunate to have Korpisalo in the net. His recent success will (at the least) lead to a more balanced split—or even a shift in favor of the bounced-around veteran.
For now, the Bruins must carefully manage their goaltending tandem to ensure they are well-positioned for a deep playoff run.
Related: Swayman’s Relationship with Bruins Locker Room Strained [Report]
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 hours ago
Brad Marchand on the Trade Block? Exploring the Possibility
There are rumours that Brad Marchand is on the Boston Bruins trading block. Why...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Auston Matthews Talk Trip to Germany, Return for Maple Leafs
Auston Matthews spoke with the media after he skated with the team on Saturday,...
-
Boston Bruins/ 15 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Flames, Penguins & Blackhawks
NHL Trade Talk Nov. 22 Recap: Bouchard losing ground, Granlund and Kadri to the...
-
NHL News/ 17 hours ago
Sidney Crosby Drops the Gloves with Kyle Connor in Rare Fight
Sidney Crosby and Kyle Connor shocked fans by dropping the gloves in an unexpected...
-
Calgary Flames/ 19 hours ago
Ex-GM Makes Bold Trade Plea, Maple Leafs “Kicking Tires” on Old Star
Former GM Doug Maclean claimed that sources confirmed the Toronto Maple Leafs were "kicking...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
Evan Bouchard In Doghouse with Oilers Coach Over Brutal Trend
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard is aware he's put himself in the doghouse with...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 22 hours ago
NHL Insider Links Morgan Frost to the Chicago Blackhawks
Elliotte Friedman has linked Philadelphia Flyers Morgan Frost to the Chicago Blackhawks in trade...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 23 hours ago
Defeated Connor Bedard Should Spark Sensible Blackhawks Change
Connor Bedard is the most discourage he's ever been in his NHL career and...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 1 day ago
John Gibson Open to Joining Oilers Via Problematic Trade
The Athletic is reporting that veteran goaltender John Gibson would be willing to waive...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Golden Knights Extend Brett Howden with Five-Year Deal
Brett Howden secures a five-year, $12.5 million extension with the Vegas Golden Knights, a...