The Boston Bruins are facing a potential change in their goaltending hierarchy. While Jeremy Swayman has been the team’s primary netminder, his recent performance has opened the door for Joonas Korpisalo to stake his claim as a reliable alternative.

Swayman’s Slump Raises Bruins Concerns

Swayman’s recent stretch of games has been difficult. On Monday, a 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets underscored his struggles, as he allowed three first-period goals. While defensive turnovers led to those scoring opportunities, Swayman’s inability to make key saves magnified the Bruins’ woes.

Over his last five starts, Swayman has posted a 4.01 GAA and an .866 save percentage, managing just one victory. This inconsistent play has raised questions about whether he can provide the stability the Bruins need in the net.

Korpisalo’s Quiet Resurgence Has Helped His Bruins

In contrast, Joonas Korpisalo has been steadily improving. He has rebounded after a rough season opener with a string of solid performances. Over his last seven games—excluding his debut—Korpisalo boasts a 1.82 GAA, a .928 save percentage, and two shutouts, including a recent 1-0 win against Utah.

Joonas Korpisalo has played well for the Bruins

He’s been calm in the net, showing the kind of presence he had that made him one of the young NHL goalies with potential. Over his past few games with the Bruins, he’s shown a confident presence and ability to deliver in crucial moments. From little more than a backup, he’s proven to be a valuable asset for the Bruins.

The Bruins Have a Crucial Decision Ahead

The goaltending situation has become increasingly significant. The Bruins (as always, and even with their early-season slump) still have Stanley Cup aspirations. Korpisalo’s steady play offers them a dependable alternative if Swayman’s struggles persist. However, facing this competition could also motivate Swayman to regain confidence and elevate his performance.

The coming weeks will likely determine whether Swayman can reclaim his role in Boston’s locker room and as their starting goalie. Until then, if it ever happens, the Bruins are fortunate to have Korpisalo in the net. His recent success will (at the least) lead to a more balanced split—or even a shift in favor of the bounced-around veteran.

For now, the Bruins must carefully manage their goaltending tandem to ensure they are well-positioned for a deep playoff run.

