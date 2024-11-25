Cole Caufield: Bio, Stats, Contract, Related Stories
Cole Caufield fans can find everything there is to know about the Canadiens forward, including his bio, draft information, current contract, and related articles.
Table of Contents
Player Bio:
Cole Caufield is an American professional ice hockey player, currently playing as a forward for the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL. Born on January 2, 2001, in Mosinee, Wisconsin, Caufield is known for his elite goal-scoring ability and sharpshooting skills. Standing at 5’7″ and weighing 165 pounds, his size has never hindered his impact on the ice, as he has demonstrated impressive speed, agility, and an uncanny knack for finding the back of the net.
Draft Information:
Caufield was selected 15th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft. His selection was seen as a steal by many, given his high-scoring potential despite concerns about his size.
Key Info:
Before entering the NHL, Caufield had a standout college career with the University of Wisconsin, where he quickly made a name for himself as one of the top offensive threats in NCAA hockey. He played a key role in the U.S. team’s gold medal win at the 2021 World Juniors, showcasing his international prowess.
Caufield played 10 games for the Canadiens during the 2020-21 season, scoring four goals and five points. When he returned for the 2021-22 campaign, it was clear he was a star in the making. He played in 67 games and 23 goals with 43 points. He quickly earned praise for his lethal shot and scoring consistency.
Player Contract:
Career Stats:
