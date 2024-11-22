Defeated Connor Bedard Should Spark Sensible Blackhawks Change

Connor Bedard is having a rough go of things lately. Blackhawks beat reporter Ben Pope tweeted, “Connor Bedard looked the most discouraged I’ve ever seen him after practice today.” Clearly not good news, as Bedard’s struggles continue, the conversation around his lack of production and mounting frustration is growing louder. Does that mean it’s time the Blackhawks ask if the right coach is behind the bench?

The 18-year-old phenom, who has gone 11 games without a goal, expressed his frustration after practice: “I could name 100 things [I could do better]. I don’t know, man. It’s been frustrating, for sure.” He added, “I just don’t feel like I’m really doing anything. Keep chipping away at it, I guess, and hopefully, I’ll find my game again.”

His point production has slowed significantly, registering just three of his last 11 games. So too, he’s been terrible on faceoffs — an abysmal 29.8%. Some of that is typical growing pains that come with learning how to play in a very difficult league. However, his slump has people questioning whether he’ll be excluded from Canada’s 4 Nations Faceoff team, and all of this coincides with other concerning trends coming out of the Blackhawks organization, including an issue between coach Luke Richardson and veteran forward Taylor Hall.

Is Richardson The Right Person To Be Overseeing Bedard’s Development?

Bedard’s frustration is understandable. After all, Chicago’s decision-making regarding his usage has raised eyebrows. Dom Luszczyszyn writes in a recent article for The Athletic that the Blackhawks have failed to build consistent chemistry around their prized franchise star, despite acquiring players like Teuvo Teravainen and Tyler Bertuzzi to support him.

Pointing out that Richardson has played that trio together for a total of 40 seconds this season, the Blackhawks’ decision to shuffle Bedard’s linemates continuously—six games straight—has only made things worse.

Is Luke Richardson the right coach for Connor Bedard?

Maybe it’s not Richardon’s fault. He is a former stay-at-home defenseman who has struggled to establish an offensive system conducive to Bedard’s strengths. Critics are suggesting he’s teaching what he knows best, how to turn the Blackhawks into a stifling shutdown team. Unfortunately, that’s not what they are, and probably not what they should be.

His admitted communication issues with Hall, only add to concerns about whether a defense-focused coach is the right fit to get the most out of offensive stars and nurture a future superstar like Bedard.

There were reports the Blackhawks were already thinking about adding via trade to keep their star happy, but if Richardson doesn’t know what to do with the players they add, what’s the point?

Time To Make a Change Before It’s Too Late?

The Blackhawks weren’t expecting to be Stanley Cup contenders this season, but they did add pieces in the hopes they would be competitive. More than that, they wanted players who could help Bedard turn into a megastar. That’s not happening.

Chicago’s management needs to act swiftly—both to improve Bedard’s situation and to determine if Richardson is truly the right coach to guide the team through this important transition.

