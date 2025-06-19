Leon Draisaitl Reflects on Oilers’ Cup Run, Future with McDavid

At Thursday’s end-of-season media availability, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl opened up about a playoff run that fell just short of the ultimate prize — again.

“Hopefully one of these times the luck is on our side,” said Draisaitl, who posted 33 points in the postseason. “There’s only one team celebrating right now, and it’s not us.”

Despite his individual offensive success, Draisaitl emphasized that personal stats don’t matter when the Cup remains out of reach. “Connor and I get judged on our points a lot, but the only thing we want is to win,” he said. “I’d take 12 points and a Stanley Cup any day.” Draisaitl also acknowledged a conscious effort to improve his defensive game this year. “I always knew I could defend. This year, I did it every night.”

What About the Future of McDavid and Draisaitl?

With questions surrounding McDavid’s long-term future, Draisaitl didn’t offer much insight but expressed his hope the captain stays. “Do I want him here forever? Of course,” he said. He added that he couldn’t give the media the answer they wanted or needed to hear. His friend would have to make the decision that was best for himself and his family.

Leon Draisaitl injured for the Edmonton Oilers

When asked if time was a factor to win with the core of the group, Draisaitl dismissed concerns about the team’s age, saying the core is in its prime: “We’ve got a lot of juice left. Hopefully we keep picking away at it.”

