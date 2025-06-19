Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Reflects on Oilers’ Cup Run, Future with McDavid
Leon Draisaitl reflects on Edmonton’s Cup heartbreak, his evolving game, and hopes for McDavid’s future with the Oilers.
At Thursday’s end-of-season media availability, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl opened up about a playoff run that fell just short of the ultimate prize — again.
“Hopefully one of these times the luck is on our side,” said Draisaitl, who posted 33 points in the postseason. “There’s only one team celebrating right now, and it’s not us.”
Despite his individual offensive success, Draisaitl emphasized that personal stats don’t matter when the Cup remains out of reach. “Connor and I get judged on our points a lot, but the only thing we want is to win,” he said. “I’d take 12 points and a Stanley Cup any day.” Draisaitl also acknowledged a conscious effort to improve his defensive game this year. “I always knew I could defend. This year, I did it every night.”
What About the Future of McDavid and Draisaitl?
With questions surrounding McDavid’s long-term future, Draisaitl didn’t offer much insight but expressed his hope the captain stays. “Do I want him here forever? Of course,” he said. He added that he couldn’t give the media the answer they wanted or needed to hear. His friend would have to make the decision that was best for himself and his family.
When asked if time was a factor to win with the core of the group, Draisaitl dismissed concerns about the team’s age, saying the core is in its prime: “We’ve got a lot of juice left. Hopefully we keep picking away at it.”
Next: NHL Investigating Oilers Over Evander Kane’s Return to Playoffs
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 seconds ago
Leon Draisaitl Reflects on Oilers’ Cup Run, Future with McDavid
Leon Draisaitl reflects on Edmonton’s Cup heartbreak, his evolving game, and hopes for McDavid’s...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 minutes ago
NHL Investigating Oilers Over Evander Kane’s Return to Playoffs
The NHL is investigating the Oilers’ LTIR use with Evander Kane, raising concerns over...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 18 hours ago
Blackhawks Sweeten Deal to Keep Ryan Donato Ahead of Free Agency
The Chicago Blackhawks upped their offer to secure Ryan Donato with a four-year, $16...
-
Nashville Predators/ 19 hours ago
Predators Acquire Erik Haula in Veteran-for-Prospect Trade with Devils
In the first post-Cup trade, the Predators bring back veteran Erik Haula in exchange...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Insider Confirms Frederic Signing Shocking Extension with Oilers
More than one NHL insider is reporting that Trent Frederic is signing a shocking...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
“Cursed” Veteran Forward May Take Other Offer After Strong Oilers Playoff Run
The Edmonton Oilers may lose a leaders and trusted veteran to a UFA offer...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Tkachuk’s Cryptic Comment Fuels Speculation About McDavid’s Future with Oilers
Matthew Tkachuk’s post-Final comment about Connor McDavid has sparked speculation about the Oilers star’s...
-
Nashville Predators/ 2 days ago
Predators Defenseman Roman Josi Diagnosed with POTS
The diagnosis was revealed in a Swiss newspaper; Roman Josi's career could be at...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Blackhawks Considering Bold Draft Trade, Says Insider
The Chicago Blackhawks are open to a trade for their No. 3 overall pick...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Skinner Gets Game 6 Start—And Possibly His Last Shot with Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers have confirmed Stuart Skinner will starts Game 6 for the team,...