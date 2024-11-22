Maple Leafs Sign Alex Nylander, Unite Brothers on NHL Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year, prorated deal worth $775,000, officially reuniting him with his brother, William Nylander. This move comes as the team places Matthew Knies on injured reserve retroactive to Wednesday, opening a roster spot for Alex.
Full details ℹ️https://t.co/00a3z0vknz— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 22, 2024
Nylander, 26, began the season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on a one-year contract, where he tallied an impressive 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 14 games. His strong start has earned him a chance to contribute at the NHL level.
Originally drafted eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2016, Nylander has had a journeyman career, recording 49 points (25 goals, 24 assists) across 121 NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Columbus Blue Jackets. He’s also been a prolific AHL scorer, amassing 222 points (102 goals, 120 assists) in 344 regular-season games.
This Alex Nylander Deal Feels Like a Long-Time Coming
Nylander chose to sign with the Leafs this summer knowing he had other NHL offers but also knowing there wasn’t an immediate spot for him with the Maple Leafs. He waited, proved himself at the AHL level, and is now hoping to seize an opportunity and not look back.
With Matthew Knies sidelined, Max Domi out, Auston Matthews still injured, and Max Pacioretty‘s future unclear, Alex’s addition provides flexibility as the Leafs navigate their lineup challenges.
This signing adds depth to the Maple Leafs’ forward group while giving Alex the opportunity to share the ice with William. The Nylander brothers will be the latest sibling duo to suit up together for Toronto.
Next: Defeated Connor Bedard Should Spark Sensible Blackhawks Change
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 53 minutes ago
Defeated Connor Bedard Should Spark Sensible Blackhawks Change
Connor Bedard is the most discourage he's ever been in his NHL career and...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 3 hours ago
John Gibson Open to Joining Oilers Via Problematic Trade
The Athletic is reporting that veteran goaltender John Gibson would be willing to waive...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Golden Knights Extend Brett Howden with Five-Year Deal
Brett Howden secures a five-year, $12.5 million extension with the Vegas Golden Knights, a...
-
Boston Bruins/ 5 hours ago
Could Canucks and Bruins “Hit Undo Button” on Big Signings?
Could the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins hit the undo button on big signings...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers GM Reveals Unique Advantage in Trade Discussions
Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman revealed that agents have told him the Oilers have...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 7 hours ago
28 Teams Talked to Hurricanes About Necas Trade, 3 Seriously
It is being reported that 28 teams talked to the Carolina Hurricanes about a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 hours ago
Odd Goal and 3 Takeaways from the Oilers’ 5-3 Loss to the Wild
The Edmonton Oilers were defensively awful as the Minnesota Wild handily beat them 5-3...
-
Boston Bruins/ 17 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Bruins, Canucks, Oilers, Leafs & Caps
NHL Trade Talk Nov. 21 Recap: Bruins in trouble, Zadorov to Canucks? Oilers are...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
Kirill Kaprizov Returns After Injury Scare in Wild vs. Oilers Game
Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov briefly left a game against the Edmonton Oilers after...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 19 hours ago
Draisaitl Scores Bizarre Puck Jumper Goal on Wild’s Fleury
Leon Draisaitl scored one of the most bizarre goals on Marc-Andre Fleury in the...