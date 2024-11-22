Maple Leafs Sign Alex Nylander, Unite Brothers on NHL Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year, prorated deal worth $775,000, officially reuniting him with his brother, William Nylander. This move comes as the team places Matthew Knies on injured reserve retroactive to Wednesday, opening a roster spot for Alex.

Nylander, 26, began the season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies on a one-year contract, where he tallied an impressive 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 14 games. His strong start has earned him a chance to contribute at the NHL level.

Originally drafted eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2016, Nylander has had a journeyman career, recording 49 points (25 goals, 24 assists) across 121 NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Columbus Blue Jackets. He’s also been a prolific AHL scorer, amassing 222 points (102 goals, 120 assists) in 344 regular-season games.

This Alex Nylander Deal Feels Like a Long-Time Coming

Nylander chose to sign with the Leafs this summer knowing he had other NHL offers but also knowing there wasn’t an immediate spot for him with the Maple Leafs. He waited, proved himself at the AHL level, and is now hoping to seize an opportunity and not look back.

With Matthew Knies sidelined, Max Domi out, Auston Matthews still injured, and Max Pacioretty‘s future unclear, Alex’s addition provides flexibility as the Leafs navigate their lineup challenges.

Alex and William Nylander set to play together for the Maple Leafs

This signing adds depth to the Maple Leafs’ forward group while giving Alex the opportunity to share the ice with William. The Nylander brothers will be the latest sibling duo to suit up together for Toronto.

