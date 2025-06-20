Contract Talks Between Maple Leafs and Knies Hit Potential Snag

With July 1st rapidly approaching, contract talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and forward Matthew Knies are reportedly not progressing as hoped. According to The Leafs Nation’s Nick Alberga, the two sides remain “far apart” on terms of a new deal, casting a bit of a dark cloud over what was initially expected to be a reasonably simple negotiation.

Knies is coming off a big season for Toronto, tallying 29 goals and 58 points in 78 games. He added seven points in 13 playoff appearances. It’s clear that the 21-year-old is a significant part of the team’s future, particularly as news circulates that Mitch Marner is not expected to return next season. Knies has made it clear he wants to remain in Toronto, but he’s rightfully looking to cash in on his value.

As the salary cap is set to explode over the next several seasons, both the player and the team have to work out details on an extension, including what the value of buying UFA years is worth. The gap in negotiations suggests the Leafs may be wrestling with whether to commit to a long-term deal or settle on a bridge contract. The risk for Toronto is that Knies needs another contract when the cap is over $115-120 million. For Knies, if he locks in too long now and doesn’t get paid, he’ll be costing himself millions of dollars.

Matthew Knies and the Maple Leafs are not close on an extension yet

The Leafs have a lot to think about. There is the task of trying to replace Marner, along with a number for John Tavares if he’s going to stay. The blue line was revamped, but it might be tweaking, especially if Morgan Rielly isn’t staying; all of this adds further pressure to a front office already facing major roster questions.

Knies is perhaps the No. 1 priority of them all. This is the kind of deal that, if done right, will be a huge win for the organization. If they approach this the wrong way, it could cost Toronto dearly.

The Good News On Knies Negotiations

While talk that the two sides aren’t close is far from ideal, there is good news here. Both Knies’ camp and the Maple Leafs side remain optimistic that a deal can be reached before free agency opens. At no point has either side felt soured on the negotiations or the relationship. That’s a lot more than can be said for Marner and his camp.

Similarly, the risk of an offer sheet, even if it cannot be ignored, isn’t a significant threat. At worst, Knies would use it as leverage in negotiations, not as a way to take a better deal and leave Toronto.

