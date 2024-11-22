The Winnipeg Jets visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday to extend their new winning streak and build on their 7-2-0 solid road record. On the other hand, Pittsburgh has struggled to close out games, going 1-2-2 in their last five games. This game pits Winnipeg’s potent offense against Pittsburgh’s leaky defense, while Sidney Crosby’s pursuit of a career milestone adds an extra layer of interest to the game.
Three Things to Watch For as the Jets Meet the Penguins
There are several things to watch as the Jets meet the Penguins tonight. Chief among these is Crosby’s chase of the 600-goal milestone.
Can Crosby Reach 600 Goals?
Sidney Crosby stands one goal shy of joining the exclusive 600-goal club. Still elite in his 20th NHL season, Crosby has been a bright spot for the Penguins, leading the team with 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists). Achieving this milestone in front of the Pittsburgh home crowd would be a fitting celebration for one of the league’s all-time greats. Moreover, the possibility of Crosby reaching the mark against former Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck could elevate the moment to legendary status.
If he gets there tonight, Crosby will become the 21st player in League history to score 600 goals. Crosby has just one goal in the past seven games after scoring five goals in three games to start November. This one feels like it’s long overdue.
Will the Jets’ Firepower Overwhelm the Penguins Defense
Winnipeg’s offense, driven by Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, who each have 24 points, could feast on a Penguins defense. They have allowed an NHL-high 81 goals. Pittsburgh’s blueline will be further tested if Kris Letang remains sidelined due to illness. The Jets’ speed and skill could dominate the game if Pittsburgh can’t tighten up defensively.
The Jets lead the NHL in goals for this season with 80. They are one up on the Washington Capitals who just lost their leading goal scorer in Alex Ovechkin for 4-8 weeks.
Who Will Win the Goaltending Battles and Back-to-Back Scenarios
Both teams face back-to-back games, meaning backup goalies could see action. However, if the Jets opt to start Connor Hellebuyck in Pittsburgh, the Penguins will need a sharp performance from either Alex Nedeljkovic or Tristan Jarry to contend with Winnipeg’s offense.
Both of Pittsburgh’s goalies have an under .900 save percentage this season. It has been an especially troubling campaign for Jarry.
Bold Prediction for Tonight’s Game
Jets 5, Penguins 3. Winnipeg’s offensive depth gives them the edge, but all eyes will be on Sidney Crosby. It would be a storybook moment for him to net his 600th goal against Connor Hellebuyck, one of the league’s premier goaltenders. Expect Crosby to leave everything on the ice as he chases this career-defining achievement. I predict Jesse Puljujarvi will score a goal for the Penguins.
What’s Next for the Jets and the Penguins?
The Jets travel to Nashville to face the Predators on Saturday, continuing their six-game road trip. Meanwhile, the Penguins host the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday night. Both teams will need to recover quickly and find consistency.
