Could Canucks and Bruins “Hit Undo Button” on Big Signings?

Is there any way for the Boston Bruins and the Vancouver Canucks to hit the undo button on a couple of big offseason signings that haven’t necessarily worked out? Typically, that kind of buyers remorse leaves teams unable to do a whole lot, but Rob Williams of The Daily Hive believes there might be a way for both franchises to go back in time and get their respective players back.

The idea of a one-for-one trade between the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins—swapping Nikita Zadorov for Jake DeBrusk— is an intriguing one. He writes that the Bruins might be wishing they’d not signed Zadorov and unless they are willing to retain some of his $5 million salary in a trade or take money back, they won’t be able to move him. If the latter, who would the Bruins target in a trade? “If you’re looking to match salaries, Jake DeBrusk is a close match,” says Williams. He adds, “The former Bruins winger is in the first year of a seven-year contract paying him $5.5 million per season. DeBrusk has had an underwhelming start to his Canucks tenure, with just three goals in 18 games.”

While it feels like hitting a theoretical “undo” button for both teams, the practical implications of such a trade might not be as straightforward.

Why a DeBrusk for Zadrov Trade Might Be Challenging

Zadorov’s departure from Vancouver wasn’t exactly contentious, but the big defenseman wanted more money than the Canucks were willing to pay. Now with Boston, his performance has been underwhelming, posting five assists in 20 games while logging significant ice time. Would the Canucks want to pay more than they offered for a player doing less than he did before? And, this is assuming Zadorov would want to go back. He’s got a full no-move clause in his contract.

DeBrusk for Zadorov trade doesn’t quite work for the Bruins and Canucks

Meanwhile, DeBrusk hasn’t found his scoring touch with the Canucks, tallying just three goals in 18 games after signing a seven-year deal. It’s a long commitment and DeBrusk didn’t exactly have the smoothest of tenures with the Bruins, his relationship with them often up and down. He too has a no-move and he might have mentally moved on.

Moreover, Vancouver might have better options available. Williams rightfully points out that targets like Mike Matheson from Montreal or Marcus Pettersson from Pittsburgh are likely easier to acquire, given the rebuilding state of their respective teams. Neither player requires the Canucks take on long-term commitments.

Hitting the Undo Button Is a Neat Idea on Paper

On paper, the trade addresses glaring issues for both teams. Vancouver desperately needs a defensive upgrade, as their second pairing has struggled, while Boston could use an injection of offensive firepower to turn their season around. Ultimately, it’s probably a no-go.

The Bruins might feel the need to do something quickly if the team continues to struggle, but it takes finding a dance partner. These two teams might make a trade, but Zadorov going back to Vancouver for DeBrusk would be quite the surprise move.

