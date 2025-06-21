NHL News
Maple Leafs Might Balk at UFA “Offer” from Mitch Marner
Mitch Marner is set to meet with several teams, but his “UFA” offer to the Maple Leafs might not get a response.
Some interesting developments are starting to unfold as Mitch Marner and his camp prepare for July 1 and what is expected to be a series of meetings the star winger will have with teams looking to sign him in free agency. One insider is suggesting that some teams aren’t interested in taking the time to ‘play Marner’s game’ and that same insider included the Toronto Maple Leafs as a team that might not even show up to a meeting.
Elliotte Friedman writes in his latest 32 Thoughts column:
“Toronto was offered a meeting, but I’m not sure they’d feel the need to go through with it. I got pushback on the idea Marner could opt for a four-year deal — giving him another payday at age 32 — but a few teams said they’d heard about it. Lots of twists and turns on this file over the next two weeks. Barring a sudden change in philosophy, Carolina is expected to push all chips into the pot. I’m watching Vegas, with several of their Western Conference brethren pushing hard.”
Friedman’s comments suggest teams are willing to jump through the hoops Marner is setting up. Vegas and Carolina might be among them. Others are not. The Maple Leafs, who hadn’t necessarily ruled out bringing Marner back, seem to be leaning in another direction and have no desire to attend a meeting if that’s the only offer they’re going to get.
There is a feeling that perhaps Marner owes them a little more respect than lumping them in with everyone else. He was drafted there, paid big money by the team, and given every opportunity to succeed. Now, they’re just ‘another club’ he’ll consider, and maybe deserve more.
If Marner doesn’t want to have a conversation with Toronto prior to July 1, it sounds like the Leafs are out. Essentially, if this is how he wants to play it, the Leafs are thinking about bowing out of the Marner game completely.
Next: Trade or Double Down?: Oilers and Evander Kane’s Contract Year
