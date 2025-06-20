NHL News
Jonathan Toews Signing Contract with the Winnipeg Jets
While not official until July1, Jonathan Toews has an agreement to sign a contract with the Winnipeg Jets.
As per at least two reputable insiders, Jonathan Toews has agreed to sign a free agency deal with the Winnipeg Jets. Both Pierre LeBrun and Elliotte Friedman have confirmed the news, writing that the deal is done in principle, but won’t be officially announced until July 1.
LeBrun writes, “Hearing that Jonathan Toews has an agreement to sign with the Winnipeg Jets. The contract can’t be registered until July 1. But Toews has decided to join his hometown Jets, according to league sources.”
Friedman adds, “Big news: Jonathan Toews is closing in on signing with the Winnipeg Jets.”
Dating all the way back to January, the Jets were said to be serious about signing Toews, but LeBrun notes, “My understanding is that Toews isn’t planning on coming back this season.” But, over the past few weeks, Toews informed his agent that he was making his NHL comeback and would talk to teams about a deal. The Jets were considered frontrunners, along with the Colorado Avalanche.
As for the terms and length of the deal, that much remains unclear. It is likely a one-year deal based on his injury situation and the risk involved in bringing him back. LeBrun did update his report to say that it will be a one-year deal for Toews in Winnipeg.
Update: The Jets have now officially confirmed the signing.
JONATHAN TOEWS IS A WINNIPEG JET pic.twitter.com/YY9JY0C0Xo— Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) June 20, 2025
More to come
