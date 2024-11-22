With the Toronto Maple Leafs looking to strengthen their center depth, NHL analyst Corey Abbott of The Hockey Writers suggests that Mikael Granlund of the San Jose Sharks could be an ideal target. As a veteran with a productive track record, Granlund could fill a third-line center role, adding depth and versatility to the forward group. Although this move would not be likely until later in the season at the trade deadline if Granlund can be had for a modest cost as a rental, why not?

Here are three reasons why a trade for Granlund makes sense for the Maple Leafs:

Reason One: Granlund Could Bring the Maple Leafs Offensive Production

Despite the Sharks’ struggles, Granlund has been a consistent offensive force. Leading the team in goals (nine), assists (15), and points (24) through 22 games this season. His offensive ability would bolster the Maple Leafs’ middle six. With a $5 million cap hit and a pending UFA status, Granlund could bring valuable scoring depth to Toronto, especially in a third-line role.

Reason Two: Granlund Could Bring the Maple Leafs Depth for the Playoff Push

Toronto’s current forward depth has been impacted by injuries, including to key players like Auston Matthews. Granlund’s arrival would provide a reliable third-line center while allowing Max Domi to shift to the wing. This adjustment would give the Maple Leafs more balance, especially in the postseason, where depth scoring often becomes decisive.

What about Mikael Granlund of the Sharks going to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a trade?

Reason Three: Granlund Would Be Expendable, Given the Sharks’ Rebuild

The Sharks are unlikely to make a playoff push this season. Granlund’s status as a pending UFA makes him a prime candidate for a trade at the deadline. His lack of trade protection and contract expiring in 2025 also means the Sharks could be motivated to move him to a contender like the Maple Leafs. Furthermore, Granlund’s skill set aligns with Toronto’s need for a solid veteran presence down the middle.

The Logic of a Maple Leafs / Sharks Trade

When the trade deadline approaches, acquiring Granlund would help solidify the Maple Leafs’ center depth. That’s true, especially if their injuries persist. While the cap space may require creative maneuvering, Granlund’s affordability and potential for playoff impact make him a sensible target. If the Sharks want to offload assets, Toronto would be wise to engage in talks.

