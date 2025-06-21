Blackhawks Acquire Andre Burakovsky from Kraken in Trade

The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired veteran forward Andre Burakovsky from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for center Joe Veleno, the team announced Saturday.

Burakovsky, 30, registered 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) in 79 games with Seattle during the 2024–25 season. A two-time Stanley Cup champion with Washington and Colorado, the Austrian winger brings a wealth of experience to Chicago’s lineup, having notched 387 points over 696 career NHL games. He joins the Blackhawks with two seasons remaining on a five-year, $27.5 million contract.

The Kraken wrote on their announcement that “the Blackhawks will take on the full $5.5 million due in each of the final two contract seasons for a veteran forward caught up in a Kraken numbers game of wingers following Thursday’s trade for Mason Marchment.”

For the Kraken, the move adds depth down the middle.

Veleno, 25, posted 17 points (8 goals, 9 assists) in 74 games split between Detroit and Chicago this season. The Blackhawks acquired him in March and now joins a crowded Seattle center group that includes Matty Beniers, Chandler Stephenson, and Shane Wright.

Kraken GM Jason Botterill cited the team’s surplus of wingers and the recent addition of Mason Marchment as key reasons for the move, calling Veleno “a young player with experience” and noting the added “salary cap flexibility moving forward.”

Burakovsky is expected to take on a top-six role in Chicago as he looks to build on a healthy season.

