Insider: McDavid to Re-Sign, But Oilers to “Undo” Past Mistakes

One of the NHL’s more plugged-in insiders had a conversation with one of the Edmonton Oilers’ most trusted sources and discussed the offseason plans for Edmonton, including the likelihood of an extension for Connor McDavid. Both agreed McDavid is a lock to sign, but the type of deal isn’t a given. They also believe the Oilers have to undo some mistakes from last season.

“100 per cent,” said Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer when asked if McDavid will re-sign with the Edmonton Oilers. “Not 99. 100.” Stauffer agreed: “I have it at 100 per cent as well.”

This is good news for Oilers fans who might have been concerned that McDavid’s comments at the end-of-season availability left a little uncertainty about his future with the team.

Oilers Have to Course Correct

While the McDavid talk is positive news, not everything is coming up rainbows. Seravalli didn’t hold back when discussing what general manager Stan Bowman must fix this offseason. Not all of it was Bowman’s doing, but it’s now up to him to course correct.

Viktor Arvidsson Oilers injury

“To be fair and honest, Stan Bowman has some things to undo from last summer,” he said. “Viktor Arvidsson is going to be one of them. They’re going to have to figure out something with Evander Kane.” Jeff Skinner is likely to be let go as well, not re-signed as a UFA.

Bowman talked about wanting to inject more youth into the lineup when he spoke with the media. While he can’t do anything about letting Dylan Holloway or Philip Broberg leave via offer sheets, there is a need to replace some of the aging stars with younger ones. Veteran leadership is good, but the Oilers were far and away the oldest team in the NHL last season.

How easily it will be to do some of what Bowman wants to do will be the story over the next few weeks. Arvidsson has a modified no-move, while Kane has a partial no-trade clause. Both have a decent cap hit, even if neither’s hit is an albatross in a climbing salary cap environment.

Seravalli said he expects McDavid to sign an eight-year deal, preferring contract security over the hassle of renegotiation every few seasons. However, that may come only if and when McDavid sees signs that this team is back on the right track.

