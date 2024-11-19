In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Nov. 18), Alex Ovechkin is scoring like never before, but he might have suffered an injury. Will it affect his chase for Wayne Gretzky’s record? In Oilers and Maple Leafs news, Darnell Nurse will miss at least the next three games. Ryan Reaves was suspended for five games, but Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube came to the defense of his player. Tonight, the Oilers were in Montreal playing and got skunked 3-0. Finally, Elliotte Friedman discussed the Boston Bruins’ slow start to the season and had several thoughts about the Bruins’ recent poor play. Does he think Boston can pull it together this season?

NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 18

Ovechkin’s Five Goals in Two Games Brings Him Closer to Gretzky’s Goal Record

At age 39, Alex Ovechkin is proving he’s still one of the NHL’s elite scorers. His hat trick against the Vegas Golden Knights lifted the Washington Capitals to a 5-2 win, bringing his career total to 868 goals. He scored two more on Monday and is just 27 shy of Wayne Gretzky’s record. He leads the NHL with 15 goals.

Can Ovechkin sustain his pace this season and dethrone Gretzky as the greatest scorer in NHL history? Unfortunately, it looks like he might have suffered an injury in the game versus the Utah Hockey Club on Monday night.

Read Beyond the NHL Trade Talk Recap Here:

Kevin Lankinen Struggles in Canucks’ Loss to Predators

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen had a rough night, allowing four goals on just 20 shots in a 5-3 loss to his former team, the Nashville Predators. Lankinen’s recent form raises concerns as he has allowed four or more goals in three of his last four games. With Arturs Silovs waiting in the wings, the Canucks might be forced to re-evaluate their goaltending rotation.

Can Lankinen bounce back and solidify his starting role, or will Silovs take over as the Canucks push for the playoffs?

Read More:

Oilers Take Cautious Approach with Darnell Nurse After Scary Injury

The Oilers announced that defenseman Darnell Nurse will be sidelined for 5-10 days following a frightening hit on Saturday. Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that he will miss at least three games. This injury highlights Edmonton’s defensive depth concerns and it was evident in the loss to Montreal on Monday that both the offense and defense are struggling.

Did this injury scare and ugly loss serve as a wake-up call for the Oilers to bolster their defensive depth before the trade deadline?

Read More Than The NHL Recap Here:

Craig Berube Backs Ryan Reaves Following Five-Game Suspension

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube shared his thoughts on Ryan Reaves’ suspension for a head hit on Nurse. While acknowledging the league’s commitment to player safety, Berube defended Reaves, calling him a clean player whose actions were unintentional. The suspension impacts the team, but Berube emphasized the physical nature of hockey and stood by Reaves’ character.

Can Reaves use this setback to reinforce his value as a physical yet responsible player when he returns? Or will it be business as usual?

Read More:

Elliotte Friedman on the Bruins’ Struggles

Insider Elliotte Friedman recapped the Boston Bruins’ slow start to the season, highlighting key issues such as organizational instability, roster changes, and the challenges of making mid-season upgrades. He believes the team needs to give their revamped roster time to gel while focusing on internal solutions and improved communication. Despite their early struggles, Friedman thinks the Bruins can still turn things around if they stay patient and strategic.

Will the Bruins’ internal adjustments and focus on team chemistry be enough to overcome their early setbacks and return to form?

Read More Than The NHL Trade Talk Recap:

Oilers’ Offensive Struggles Lead to Disheartening 3-0 Loss to Canadiens

Just before this post was written, the Oilers suffered a disappointing 3-0 shutout loss to the Montreal Canadiens. The Oilers’ offensive woes were on full display. Facing goalie Sam Montembeault, the Oilers struggled to generate offense, went 0-4 on power plays, and showed little urgency. Their defensive issues, particularly from key players like Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm, compounded their inability to capitalize on scoring chances, leaving them frustrated after a winnable game slipped away.

Can the Oilers regain their competitive edge and fix offensive and defensive inconsistencies before more damage is done?

Read More:

Related: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Pens, Habs & Wings