In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Nov. 18), Alex Ovechkin is scoring like never before, but he might have suffered an injury. Will it affect his chase for Wayne Gretzky’s record? In Oilers and Maple Leafs news, Darnell Nurse will miss at least the next three games. Ryan Reaves was suspended for five games, but Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube came to the defense of his player. Tonight, the Oilers were in Montreal playing and got skunked 3-0. Finally, Elliotte Friedman discussed the Boston Bruins’ slow start to the season and had several thoughts about the Bruins’ recent poor play. Does he think Boston can pull it together this season?
Ovechkin’s Five Goals in Two Games Brings Him Closer to Gretzky’s Goal Record
At age 39, Alex Ovechkin is proving he’s still one of the NHL’s elite scorers. His hat trick against the Vegas Golden Knights lifted the Washington Capitals to a 5-2 win, bringing his career total to 868 goals. He scored two more on Monday and is just 27 shy of Wayne Gretzky’s record. He leads the NHL with 15 goals.
Can Ovechkin sustain his pace this season and dethrone Gretzky as the greatest scorer in NHL history? Unfortunately, it looks like he might have suffered an injury in the game versus the Utah Hockey Club on Monday night.
Read Beyond the NHL Trade Talk Recap Here:
Kevin Lankinen Struggles in Canucks’ Loss to Predators
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen had a rough night, allowing four goals on just 20 shots in a 5-3 loss to his former team, the Nashville Predators. Lankinen’s recent form raises concerns as he has allowed four or more goals in three of his last four games. With Arturs Silovs waiting in the wings, the Canucks might be forced to re-evaluate their goaltending rotation.
Can Lankinen bounce back and solidify his starting role, or will Silovs take over as the Canucks push for the playoffs?
Oilers Take Cautious Approach with Darnell Nurse After Scary Injury
The Oilers announced that defenseman Darnell Nurse will be sidelined for 5-10 days following a frightening hit on Saturday. Head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that he will miss at least three games. This injury highlights Edmonton’s defensive depth concerns and it was evident in the loss to Montreal on Monday that both the offense and defense are struggling.
Did this injury scare and ugly loss serve as a wake-up call for the Oilers to bolster their defensive depth before the trade deadline?
Read More Than The NHL Recap Here:
Craig Berube Backs Ryan Reaves Following Five-Game Suspension
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube shared his thoughts on Ryan Reaves’ suspension for a head hit on Nurse. While acknowledging the league’s commitment to player safety, Berube defended Reaves, calling him a clean player whose actions were unintentional. The suspension impacts the team, but Berube emphasized the physical nature of hockey and stood by Reaves’ character.
Can Reaves use this setback to reinforce his value as a physical yet responsible player when he returns? Or will it be business as usual?
Elliotte Friedman on the Bruins’ Struggles
Insider Elliotte Friedman recapped the Boston Bruins’ slow start to the season, highlighting key issues such as organizational instability, roster changes, and the challenges of making mid-season upgrades. He believes the team needs to give their revamped roster time to gel while focusing on internal solutions and improved communication. Despite their early struggles, Friedman thinks the Bruins can still turn things around if they stay patient and strategic.
Will the Bruins’ internal adjustments and focus on team chemistry be enough to overcome their early setbacks and return to form?
Read More Than The NHL Trade Talk Recap:
Oilers’ Offensive Struggles Lead to Disheartening 3-0 Loss to Canadiens
Just before this post was written, the Oilers suffered a disappointing 3-0 shutout loss to the Montreal Canadiens. The Oilers’ offensive woes were on full display. Facing goalie Sam Montembeault, the Oilers struggled to generate offense, went 0-4 on power plays, and showed little urgency. Their defensive issues, particularly from key players like Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm, compounded their inability to capitalize on scoring chances, leaving them frustrated after a winnable game slipped away.
Can the Oilers regain their competitive edge and fix offensive and defensive inconsistencies before more damage is done?
Other NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 18 Links:
- 3 Takeaways from Oilers’ Disheartening 3-0 Loss to the Canadiens
- Boston Bruins Have Problems: What’s Going Wrong and How to Fix It
- Yaroslav Askarov Called Up By the San Jose Sharks
- Predators’ Free Agency Plan Backfired: Time to Begin a Rebuild?
- Penguins’ D-Man Draws Interest from Oilers, Canucks in Trade Talk
- Berube With Debatable Stance on Reaves Hit and Suspension
- Islanders Say Mike Reilly Health Discovery a ‘Blessing in Disguise’
- NHL Trade Talk Midday Review: Reaves, Nurse, Marner, Campbell, Graves
- Good News for Canadiens: Laine’s Hit the Ice
- Confused Taylor Hall Questioned Blackhawks After Healthy Scratch
- Kuznetsov Scores Potential Goal of the Year in the KHL
- Oilers Admit Nurse Injury Gave Team a Scare, GM’s Time to Worry
- Canucks Kevin Lankinen Has Rare Off Night Against Preds
- Nurse Injury Timeline Revealed, Oilers Down Two Players vs. Canadiens
- Maple Leafs Injury News: Calle Järnkrok Surgery, Matthews Still Out
- Bergeron Weighs in on Bruins’ Struggles and Rumors Buzz
- Ovechkin’s Hat Trick Brings Him 29 Goals from Gretzky’s Record
Related: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Pens, Habs & Wings
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Ovechkin Injured After Taking League Lead in Goals
Alex Ovechkin was injured after taking the NHL lead in goals. He's on pace...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
3 Takeaways from Oilers’ Disheartening 3-0 Loss to the Canadiens
The Edmonton Oilers lost 3-0 to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night; here are...
-
Boston Bruins/ 6 hours ago
Boston Bruins Have Problems: What’s Going Wrong and How to Fix It
The Boston Bruins are struggling so far during the regular season. What does one...
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Yaroslav Askarov Called Up By the San Jose Sharks
Talented, but unproven goaltender Yaroslav Askarov was called up by the San Jose Sharks...
-
Featured/ 7 hours ago
Predators’ Free Agency Plan Backfired: Time to Begin a Rebuild?
The Nashville Predators' free Agency plan appears to have backfired: is it already time...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 11 hours ago
Confused Taylor Hall Questioned Blackhawks After Healthy Scratch
A confused Taylor Hall spoke with the media on Monday and said he questioned...
-
Nashville Predators/ 12 hours ago
Canucks Kevin Lankinen Has Rare Off Night Against Preds
Last night the Vancouver Canucks lost to the Nashville predators. Kevin Lankinen had an...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
Nurse Injury Timeline Revealed, Oilers Down Two Players vs. Canadiens
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night, but will do...
-
NHL News/ 13 hours ago
Maple Leafs Injury News: Calle Järnkrok Surgery, Matthews Still Out
Calle Järnkrok is out indefinitely following groin and sports hernia surgery, while Auston Matthews...
-
Boston Bruins/ 14 hours ago
Bergeron Weighs in on Bruins’ Struggles and Rumors Buzz
The Boston Bruins are struggling and there is outside noise and rumors surrounding the...