Yaroslav Askarov Called Up By the San Jose Sharks

This summer, the San Jose Sharks made a significant move by acquiring goaltending prospect Yaroslav Askarov from the Nashville Predators. Uncertain about his future role in Nashville, Askarov requested a trade to seek more opportunities. The 2020 NHL Draft first-rounder began the 2024-25 season with the San Jose Barracuda, where he has been outstanding. He has recorded two shutouts, a 1.92 goals-against average, and a .939 save percentage. Askarov’s impressive performance has propelled the Barracuda to second place in their division, establishing him as one of the top goaltenders in the AHL this season. In October, he was named Goalie of the Month.

Last Saturday, Sharks goaltender Vitek Vanecek exited the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins with an undisclosed injury. With no clear timeline for Vanecek’s return, the Sharks have called up Askarov to fill the void.

It’s still unclear when he will make his NHL debut, but the Sharks have back-to-back road games this week. This could present an ideal opportunity for Askarov to get his first start, giving him a chance to adjust to the faster pace and higher stakes of NHL hockey. Askarov’s ability to stay calm under pressure will be crucial for his success in the big leagues.

Askarov Getting First Real NHL Look Since Trade

Askarov’s call-up is a crucial chance to further develop his NHL game. The Sharks are rebuilding, so the pressure is lower. This relaxed atmosphere allows Askarov to gain valuable experience without the pressure of a playoff chase.

The 22-year-old has only three NHL games with the Predators and will be eager to prove himself. This stint with the Sharks will showcase his potential. Askarov is a key part of San Jose’s long-term vision and wants to prove he belongs in the NHL. The Sharks’ future in goal could very well rest on his shoulders.

