Bergeron Weighs in on Bruins’ Struggles and Rumors Buzz

There is plenty of trade talk coming out of the Boston Bruins organization this week, as Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman reported, “They’ve definitely been out there looking to see if there’s something they can do to shake them up.” He added, “There’s definitely a lot of intensity in Boston.”
According to previous reports summarized by several sources, the Bruins want to add to their top-six forward mix. One NHL executive who talked to RG.org on Nov. 12, said they were particularly looking to land a scoring winger or potentially another center.
The Bruins don’t have a single player on their roster above a point-per-game pace. The closest is David Pastrnak with 17 points in 19 games. Brad Marchand follows with 13 points and struggling is Elias Lindholm with two goals and nine points. Head coach Jim Montgomery has had public squabbles with two of these three players and there is early chatter that Marchand’s future after this season is in question — despite it being unlikely he leaves the Bruins.
Is It Time the Bruins Move on from the Coach?
The club is now 8–8–3 on the season and seemingly ready to make a move. Something has to give, whether it be to replace the coach or pull the trigger on a trade. They are 5th in goals against and 25th in goals for. Pete Blackburn believes it’s time to fire the coach. He notes, “Clearly there is a leadership problem on this team. You look at the execution, you look at the effort level, I don’t think either one of those things is there. The discipline has been horrendous.”
There was turnover from last year to this season but it’s not been drastic enough to explain why things have fallen so far. Former Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron believes they can turn things around, but he might be in the minority. “They have a lot of new guys, a lot of guys coming from different teams,” Bergeron said. “Sometimes it takes a little longer to adjust or come together as a team, but they’ve shown a lot of great things through some stretches.” He adds, “They have a good team that I really believe in.”
Is Bergeron right? Or, is it time the Bruins did something to stop the bleeding? Bergeron reminded fans that “Sticking together and trying to fix the things you need to work on as a team is key.” The sky isn’t falling and the team can still “… build from the good things and don’t listen to whatever is on the outside.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Pens, Habs & Wings
More News
-
Nashville Predators/ 2 hours ago
Canucks Kevin Lankinen Has Rare Off Night Against Preds
Last night the Vancouver Canucks lost to the Nashville predators. Kevin Lankinen had an...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Nurse Injury Timeline Revealed, Oilers Down Two Players vs. Canadiens
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night, but will do...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Maple Leafs Injury News: Calle Järnkrok Surgery, Matthews Still Out
Calle Järnkrok is out indefinitely following groin and sports hernia surgery, while Auston Matthews...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 hours ago
Bergeron Weighs in on Bruins’ Struggles and Rumors Buzz
The Boston Bruins are struggling and there is outside noise and rumors surrounding the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Oilers Make Risky Recall In Josh Brown: What’s the Real Reason?
The Edmonton Oilers have recalled defenseman Josh Brown for what is likely to be...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Lane Hutson’s Play Lets Canadiens Pull Trigger on Big Trade
The way Lane Hutson is playing for the Montreal Canadiens, the organization should feel...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Reaves Takes Surprising Step After Nurse Hit, Oilers Still Upset
During the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs game, Ryan Reaves laid out Darnell...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Penguins Scratching Ryan Graves Sends Clear Trade Message
The Pittsburgh Penguins scratching Ryan Graves sends a fairly clear message that if his...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Marner’s 200-Ft Heroics Well Timed as Maple Leafs Contract Looms
Mitch Marner reached 200 goals in the NHL and did so by sending a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Potentially Positive News on Darnell Nurse Injury After Reaves Hit
No announcement has been made on Darnell Nurse's injury after a hit by Ryan...