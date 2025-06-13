Colorado Avalanche
Jonathan Toews Expected to Decide Future Before NHL Draft
Jonathan Toews is close to an NHL return and plans to choose his team before the Draft; the Avs, Jets, and Lightning in the mix.
Veteran forward Jonathan Toews is nearing a decision on his NHL comeback, and reports are that he could have his mind made up about where he’ll play in 2025-26 by the time the NHL Draft rolls around. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Toews has narrowed his list of potential destinations and wants to finalize his plans within the next 10 to 15 days.
Toews, 37, has been out of the league since April 2023 but has discussed a potential return for the 2025–26 season. He informed his agent, Pat Brisson, at the end of May that he is “100 percent committed” to playing again. Brisson has begun taking calls from interested teams ahead of Toews becoming eligible to sign a new contract on July 1.
Among the teams reportedly in the mix are the Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Tampa Bay Lightning. Elliotte Friedman mentioned Winnipeg, Colorado, and Tampa as potential suitors on the 32 Thoughts podcast, while The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun confirmed that Toews’ camp is down to a handful of contenders, including the Jets and Avs.
Toews has been working out steadily in preparation for a return. While he may not be the elite two-way center he once was, his leadership and experience, including three Stanley Cups, make him a valuable asset for playoff-bound teams.
Expect Toews News to Drop Soon, Impacting Several Teams Plans
Toews is expected to agree in principle with a team before the June 28–29 draft, giving them time to plan around his addition. That decision, if made public, could impact several teams that were hoping to be in the running.
Whether he lands with his hometown Jets or joins a stacked roster like Colorado’s, several clubs around the league are taking a specific interest.
The expectation is that he’ll sign a one-year, bonus-heavy deal because valuing him beyond a year is too difficult. That said, don’t be shocked if a team goes two years to try and get ahead of the rest of the pack.
