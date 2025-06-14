Gavrikov Drawing Free Agent Interest After Career Year — Could Rangers Overpay?

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov is on track to become one of the more sought-after names on the 2025 NHL free agent market. The New York Rangers are reportedly among the frontrunners for his services, but they won’t be the only team that picks up the phone to see what his team is looking for on July 1. Such interest could result in a significant overpayment.

Following a standout contract year with the Kings, the 28-year-old defenseman is gaining attention as a potential top-pair option, particularly for the Rangers, who are looking to strengthen the left side of their blue line. New York just freed up some cap space ($6.5 million) with a Chris Kreider trade, and they’re looking for a blue line partner for Adam Fox. Multiple reports, including from Arthur Staple and Pierre LeBrun, indicate that the Rangers are expected to pursue Gavrikov if he hits the open market. With over — and potentially more to come — New York appears ready to make a splash.

Gavrikov recorded five goals and 30 points over a full 82-game schedule in 2024-25. He averaged nearly 19 minutes of ice time and posted a standout +26 rating. n. For a handful of teams, he checks many boxes.

How Much Should a Team Be Willing to Pay for Gavrikov?

However, some executives and analysts are warning that Gavrikov’s timing could lead to an overpay.

Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic writes:

“There are exceptions to the rule, but when it comes to free agents, if it feels too good to be true, it probably is. Gavrikov, having a career year at this age while staring down free agency, fits the bill.” None of this is meant to take away from what Gavrikov accomplished last year for the Kings. It’s just meant to be pragmatic about what to expect of Gavrikov’s 30s — and not overpay for it.” Vladislav Gavrikov Kings Rangers

Gavrikov could command up to $8.5 million annually on a max-term deal. While that valuation may align with his 2024-25 season, the rest of his career to this point makes it hard to justify top-pairing money. So too, depending on the term given out, his effectiveness could decline sharply by the contract’s end.

Assuming Gavrikov’s career year is the new norm, he could be a solid get for a team like New York. If this past season was his peak and not a new standard, this could go badly.

For the Rangers, the price tag could be steep. That said, in a thin defensive market, someone will pay big, and it might be the Rangers who are prepared to do so.

