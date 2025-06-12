NHL Rumblings: Utah Plans, Leafs Decisions, Rangers Reshuffle

As the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers get set for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, teams around the NHL are making moves. The New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks pulled off a big trade, and other clubs are preparing for the NHL Draft and free agency on July 1. Utah is a team rumored to be in the mix, but conflicting reports surround Mitch Marner. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs have other players beyond Marner to think about. What other changes are the Rangers planning to make, and are the Pittsburgh Penguins for sale?

Utah Mammoth in the Mix for Major Moves

The Utah Mammoth are quickly emerging as one of the most aggressive teams heading into the offseason. According to Pierre LeBrun, the team would “take a big swing” at Panthers forward Sam Bennett should he hit the open market. James Mirtle says they could offer massive contracts to Mitch Marner and are also “in big” on Nikolaj Ehlers.

However, multiple insiders, including James Mirtle and David Pagnotta, suggest Bennett and Florida are making progress on an extension, with most around the league doubting he’ll be available. Still, Utah remains linked to several big targets— Elliotte Friedman adds Utah is “in the middle of a lot of things,” with Jack McBain potentially being an offer sheet target.

Toronto Maple Leafs Facing Marner Uncertainty, Extension Talks

The Toronto Maple Leafs are navigating a complex offseason, particularly with Mitch Marner. According to Frank Seravalli, the relationship between Marner and the team is “frosty,” and while a sign-and-trade is unlikely, it’s not off the table.

Mirtle reports that multiple teams—including Anaheim, Chicago, San Jose, and Utah—could throw huge deals Marner’s way if he reaches free agency. Chris Johnston, however, doesn’t think Utah will be a big player for Marner.

Meanwhile, attention is also on John Tavares, whose next contract likely won’t come in under a $5 million AAV, per Pierre LeBrun. Mirtle suggests extensions for Tavares and Matthew Knies could be finalized within the next couple of weeks.

New York Rangers Exploring More Changes

The New York Rangers are undergoing a shakeup. They’ve already dealt Chris Kreider to Anaheim in exchange for forward Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick, sending a fourth-rounder back the other way. What else could they have in the works? GM Chris Drury reportedly kept veterans in the loop about Kreider’s exit, suggesting more moves could follow this summer.

Mika Zibanejad Rangers: NHL Trade Talk rumors

Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports Alexis Lafrenière has surfaced in several trade talks. Despite his no-move clause, Mika Zibanejad’s name is also “one to watch,” according to David Pagnotta.

Pittsburgh Penguins Eyeing Sale and Selling Pieces

Pierre LeBrun states the Pittsburgh Penguins are the only true sellers at the moment, and in more ways than one.

They are a team focused on getting better rather than tearing down, but the Fenway Sports Group—owners since 2021—”seemingly wants out” of Penguins ownership. LeBrun notes that the Mario Lemieux group is interested in buying back in, but they are not the only party interested in acquiring the team.

Other Notables Around the League

Jonathan Toews could be making a return, with his camp reportedly narrowing his options to a few teams—namely the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche, per LeBrun.

Meanwhile, Seravalli speculates that the St. Louis Blues could look to move Jordan Kyrou before his no-trade clause kicks in.

Over in Dallas, Jeff Marek reports that Jason Robertson‘s name continues to make the rounds in trade speculation. Marek even wonders if Dallas may reconnect with Carolina to try to reclaim draft picks they sent in the Rantanen trade.

Next: Oilers Make Lineup Adjustments Ahead of Cup Final Game 4