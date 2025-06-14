McDavid Says to Expect a Big Change for Oilers in Game 5

Edmonton Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid is expecting a big change for the team tonight as the team steps on the ice for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Already known as a team that can come back from seemingly insurmountable odds, the Oilers don’t want to have to keep chasing games.

Connor McDavid on the #Oilers mindset heading into Game 5 tonight.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/YVqcm932UV — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 14, 2025

“We want to get off to better starts. Can’t be chasing games like we have been kinda all series long. I’d expect a good start tonight,” McDavid told the media on Saturday morning.

McDavid acknowledged the team’s struggles early in games throughout the series. The series is now tied 2-2 and has become a best-of-three, but the Oilers have to mount a record-breaking comeback to earn an overtime win in Game 4. It was a game that might have given the Oilers incredible momentum as they regained home ice advantage. Still, the fact that Florida continues to dominate the Oilers in the first period of hockey games is not ideal.

McDavid’s comments reflect added urgency, especially after last year’s 3-0 series deficit. This is Edmonton’s opportunity to change the narrative of the series and put the Panthers in a challenging position. If the Oilers can jump out to an early lead and hold it, the pressure is on Florida to show the same kind of resilience the Oilers have.

Can McDavid Lead the Charge?

The fact that McDavid is making these comments is intriguing, given that he’s not gone nuclear in the series. He has six points in the series but no goals. Everyone seems to be waiting for him to break through and explode as he’s done so many times in the past.

If the Oilers can have a strong first 20 minutes and if McDavid scores as part of that swing, it bodes well for Edmonton to make things extremely challenging for the Panthers.

