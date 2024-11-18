NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Pens, Habs & Wings

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Nov. 17), Mitch Marner led his Toronto Maple Leafs to an overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers. Ryan Reaves delivered a highly controversial hit on Darnell Nurse during the game. The Oilers called up Josh Brown and the NHL suspended Reaves today for five games. Marner’s recent solid play has pushed his case for a higher contract. Now what?

In Montreal Canadiens news, will Lane Hutson’s promising play make veteran defenseman Mike Matheson expendable? Arber Xhekaj’s physicality in the game also made a significant impact. Yet, trade rumors abound about the young blue-liner. Finally, the Detroit Red Wings waived goalie Jack Campbell – once seen as a solid goalie. What happens next for the likable Campbell?

Marner’s Overtime Magic Secures Maple Leafs’ Win Over Oilers

The Toronto Maple Leafs edged out the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in overtime, with Mitch Marner scoring the game-winning goal. The game featured standout performances from Bobby McMann and Matthew Knies, alongside controversy as Ryan Reaves received a match penalty for a hit to Darnell Nurse’s head. Today, the NHL suspended Reaves for five games.

Can the Maple Leafs address their first-period struggles and maintain momentum as they prepare for their next stretch of games?

In more Maple Leafs news, Marner reached a significant milestone, scoring his 200th career goal in the win over the Oilers. As Auston Matthews remains sidelined, Marner has stepped up, playing a pivotal role, including penalty kills and the overtime finish. These outstanding performances have intensified discussions surrounding his upcoming contract negotiations, with Marner’s value to the Maple Leafs growing clearer every game.

Penguins Bench Ryan Graves: Trade Talk Starts

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a bold move scratching defenseman Ryan Graves, one of their key offseason acquisitions, against the San Jose Sharks. Despite his $4.5 million contract, Graves has struggled to meet expectations, prompting the team to send a clear message about his future with the organization. With the Penguins open about their willingness to trade, the question now is whether Graves will be moved to free up cap space or if he can turn his performance around.

Could this move be the first step toward Graves’ departure from Pittsburgh?

Lane Hutson’s Emergence Could Lead to a Mike Matheson Trade

The Montreal Canadiens face an intriguing dilemma. Young Lane Hutson’s promising play could make veteran defenseman Mike Matheson expendable. Despite Matheson’s solid play, Hutson’s offensive abilities and readiness for NHL duties make him a strong candidate for more responsibility. That could ultimately lead to a trade involving Matheson. With the Canadiens struggling, might GM Kent Hughes make room for the youth movement and move Matheson and David Savard before the trade dead?

Will the Canadiens prioritize Hutson’s development over Matheson’s experience, or will they wait for the right trade opportunity?

Canadiens End Losing Streak vs. Blue Jackets; Xhekaj’s Toughness Stands Out

In more Canadiens news, the team broke its losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nick Suzuki’s game-winning goal and solid contributions from Mike Matheson, Jake Evans, and Josh Anderson led the offense. Sam Montembeault was strong in goal. Arber Xhekaj’s physicality also made a significant impact, including a fight with Mathieu Olivier and his first point of the season, as the Canadiens reinforced their identity with grit and depth on defense.

Could Xhekaj’s toughness help secure his future in Montreal, or will trade rumors continue to surround him?

Jack Campbell Placed on Waivers by Red Wings After Completing Player Assistance Program

Jack Campbell recently returned from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. The Detroit Red Wings then placed him on waivers. With the crowded Red Wings goaltending situation, Campbell must prove himself in the AHL before any NHL consideration.

Will Campbell rebound and earn an NHL role again, or will his future lie in the minors?

