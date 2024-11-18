Islanders Say Mike Reilly Health Discovery a ‘Blessing in Disguise’

Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly will be sidelined indefinitely as he undergoes a medical procedure to address a previously undetected heart condition, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced on Monday. The issue was discovered during routine tests following Reilly’s concussion on November 1 against the Buffalo Sabres.

"It's probably a blessing in disguise of what transpired," Lamoriello added. "They detected this, something that you're sometimes born with, but never knew…(His quality of life will be) 100% and he will be able to play once this procedure is done.” https://t.co/bCMK3AQuNc — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 18, 2024

Though unrelated to the concussion itself, the Isles confirmed that the condition came to light through post-concussion echocardiograms. Reilly has since been cleared from the concussion, but the heart issue must be addressed before he returns to the ice. Reilly will undergo a heart procedure that will keep him out for “several months,” reports Frank Seravalli.

“It’s probably a blessing in disguise,” Lamoriello said. “They detected something that you’re sometimes born with but never knew about.”

Islanders Optimistic About Reilly’s NHL Future

Reilly’s procedure is set for Tuesday, and while his long-term health remains the primary focus, Lamoriello expressed optimism about the defenseman’s future in hockey. “His quality of life will be 100%,” Lamoriello stated. “He will be able to play once this procedure is done. It could be several months before he’s back, because of the type of procedure.”

Mike Reilly Islanders heart issues

The 31-year-old blueliner signed with the Islanders on July 1, 2024, and has recorded three hits and four blocked shots in 11 games this season. It’s not clear if the team will look for a replacement on the trade market or internally.

Reilly spent time with the Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Minnesota Wild.

