Berube With Debatable Stance on Reaves Hit and Suspension

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube recently shared his thoughts on the five-game suspension handed down to forward Ryan Reaves. The suspension followed an illegal check to the head on Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse. While acknowledging the league’s commitment to player safety, Berube clarified that he believes Reaves’ actions were not intentional. He went on to defend his player’s reputation.

Berube Acknowledges the Severity but Understands the League’s Stance

Berube began by expressing the difficulty of the situation. He said, “It (the suspension) is what it is, you know, it’s tough.” Berube acknowledged that the suspension was significant. He also emphasized that the league’s decision aligned with their ongoing effort to curb head hits.

“It’s not like Reaves tried to hit him in the head,” Berube continued. “It was just a tough play, stop play.” While Berube feels the suspension is heavy, he recognizes that the league prioritizes player safety. It’s making decisions they believe are necessary.

Reaves Upset Over Putting His Team at a Disadvantage

The coach further revealed that Reaves was visibly upset over the suspension. He was specifically upset about the impact on his team. “He’s upset. He’s upset that he put his team down,” Berube said.

The absence of a key player like Reaves for five games can be detrimental to a team. Berube sympathizes with his player’s regret. However, Berube stressed that these situations can occur in hockey, especially given the sport’s physical nature.

Berube Defends Reaves’ Character and Reputation

Most importantly, Berube defended Reaves’ character. He was clear that Reaves is “not a dirty player. He’s a clean player, in my opinion, for his role.” Berube explained that Reaves is known for his physical play. Still, he does not believe the veteran forward engages in reckless or malicious behavior.

Reaves was suspended five games for his illegal hit on Darnell Nurse.

The hit on Nurse, according to Berube, was an unfortunate incident and not a reflection of Reaves’ usual conduct on the ice. “There was no intention of him doing that,” Berube added, reinforcing his stance that the hit was unintentional.

A Coach’s Support and the Future of Reaves’ Role

Berube’s comments reflect a particular coach’s perspective on the game’s physical demands and the challenges that come with suspensions and injuries. His staunch defense of Reaves as a clean player is essential, especially as the league continues to crack down on head hits. As the Maple Leafs await Reaves’ return, the hope is that the suspension does not derail his momentum for the season.

