Berube With Debatable Stance on Reaves Hit and Suspension

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube recently shared his thoughts on the five-game suspension handed down to forward Ryan Reaves. The suspension followed an illegal check to the head on Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse. While acknowledging the league’s commitment to player safety, Berube clarified that he believes Reaves’ actions were not intentional. He went on to defend his player’s reputation.
Berube Acknowledges the Severity but Understands the League’s Stance
Berube began by expressing the difficulty of the situation. He said, “It (the suspension) is what it is, you know, it’s tough.” Berube acknowledged that the suspension was significant. He also emphasized that the league’s decision aligned with their ongoing effort to curb head hits.
“It’s not like Reaves tried to hit him in the head,” Berube continued. “It was just a tough play, stop play.” While Berube feels the suspension is heavy, he recognizes that the league prioritizes player safety. It’s making decisions they believe are necessary.
Reaves Upset Over Putting His Team at a Disadvantage
The coach further revealed that Reaves was visibly upset over the suspension. He was specifically upset about the impact on his team. “He’s upset. He’s upset that he put his team down,” Berube said.
The absence of a key player like Reaves for five games can be detrimental to a team. Berube sympathizes with his player’s regret. However, Berube stressed that these situations can occur in hockey, especially given the sport’s physical nature.
Berube Defends Reaves’ Character and Reputation
Most importantly, Berube defended Reaves’ character. He was clear that Reaves is “not a dirty player. He’s a clean player, in my opinion, for his role.” Berube explained that Reaves is known for his physical play. Still, he does not believe the veteran forward engages in reckless or malicious behavior.
The hit on Nurse, according to Berube, was an unfortunate incident and not a reflection of Reaves’ usual conduct on the ice. “There was no intention of him doing that,” Berube added, reinforcing his stance that the hit was unintentional.
A Coach’s Support and the Future of Reaves’ Role
Berube’s comments reflect a particular coach’s perspective on the game’s physical demands and the challenges that come with suspensions and injuries. His staunch defense of Reaves as a clean player is essential, especially as the league continues to crack down on head hits. As the Maple Leafs await Reaves’ return, the hope is that the suspension does not derail his momentum for the season.
Related: Maple Leafs Injury News: Calle Järnkrok Surgery, Matthews Still Out
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 hours ago
Boston Bruins Have Problems: What’s Going Wrong and How to Fix It
The Boston Bruins are struggling so far during the regular season. What does one...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Yaroslav Askarov Called Up By the San Jose Sharks
Talented, but unproven goaltender Yaroslav Askarov was called up by the San Jose Sharks...
-
Featured/ 2 hours ago
Predators’ Free Agency Plan Backfired: Time to Begin a Rebuild?
The Nashville Predators' free Agency plan appears to have backfired: is it already time...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 6 hours ago
Confused Taylor Hall Questioned Blackhawks After Healthy Scratch
A confused Taylor Hall spoke with the media on Monday and said he questioned...
-
Nashville Predators/ 7 hours ago
Canucks Kevin Lankinen Has Rare Off Night Against Preds
Last night the Vancouver Canucks lost to the Nashville predators. Kevin Lankinen had an...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Nurse Injury Timeline Revealed, Oilers Down Two Players vs. Canadiens
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night, but will do...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Maple Leafs Injury News: Calle Järnkrok Surgery, Matthews Still Out
Calle Järnkrok is out indefinitely following groin and sports hernia surgery, while Auston Matthews...
-
Boston Bruins/ 9 hours ago
Bergeron Weighs in on Bruins’ Struggles and Rumors Buzz
The Boston Bruins are struggling and there is outside noise and rumors surrounding the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Make Risky Recall In Josh Brown: What’s the Real Reason?
The Edmonton Oilers have recalled defenseman Josh Brown for what is likely to be...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Lane Hutson’s Play Lets Canadiens Pull Trigger on Big Trade
The way Lane Hutson is playing for the Montreal Canadiens, the organization should feel...