The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that forward Calle Järnkrok has undergone groin and sports hernia surgery, leaving him out of action indefinitely as he recovers. Obviously, this is not good news for the team as Jarnkrok was a depth player who plays in multiple situations for the club.
Maple Leafs F Calle Järnkrok underwent groin and sports hernia surgery today and is listed as month-to-month.— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 18, 2024
The 32-year-old, who sustained the injury during the preseason, has not yet made his 2024-25 season debut. After consulting a specialist, it was determined that surgery was the best path forward, making Järnkrok’s recovery timeline a significant setback for a Leafs team looking to strengthen its bottom-six scoring.
This development presents a challenge for head coach Craig Berube as Toronto has struggled to find consistent depth production. Järnkrok, known for his reliable two-way play, could have provided a crucial boost if he had been close to a return. Seeing as he’s not, it will be intriguing to see if the Maple Leafs try to make a move and/or bolster their lineup.
GM Brad Treliving may elect to place Järnkrok on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), potentially freeing up cap space to address the team’s forward depth.
Auston Matthews is Still Out of Action for the Maple Leafs
Still out of action appears to be captain Auston Matthews. It is being reported that he will be unavailable for the team’s upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights.
While head coach Craig Berube mentioned Matthews isn’t worsening, the star center has been off the ice for several days and the team is taking their time to ensure he comes back at full health. “It’s a little bit of a holding pattern, but he’s not getting worse so that’s a good thing. It’s just taking time. It’s taking long, but it is what it is.”
Next: Bergeron Weighs in on Bruins’ Struggles and Rumors Buzz
More News
-
Nashville Predators/ 2 hours ago
Canucks Kevin Lankinen Has Rare Off Night Against Preds
Last night the Vancouver Canucks lost to the Nashville predators. Kevin Lankinen had an...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Nurse Injury Timeline Revealed, Oilers Down Two Players vs. Canadiens
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night, but will do...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Maple Leafs Injury News: Calle Järnkrok Surgery, Matthews Still Out
Calle Järnkrok is out indefinitely following groin and sports hernia surgery, while Auston Matthews...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 hours ago
Bergeron Weighs in on Bruins’ Struggles and Rumors Buzz
The Boston Bruins are struggling and there is outside noise and rumors surrounding the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Oilers Make Risky Recall In Josh Brown: What’s the Real Reason?
The Edmonton Oilers have recalled defenseman Josh Brown for what is likely to be...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Lane Hutson’s Play Lets Canadiens Pull Trigger on Big Trade
The way Lane Hutson is playing for the Montreal Canadiens, the organization should feel...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Reaves Takes Surprising Step After Nurse Hit, Oilers Still Upset
During the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs game, Ryan Reaves laid out Darnell...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Penguins Scratching Ryan Graves Sends Clear Trade Message
The Pittsburgh Penguins scratching Ryan Graves sends a fairly clear message that if his...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Marner’s 200-Ft Heroics Well Timed as Maple Leafs Contract Looms
Mitch Marner reached 200 goals in the NHL and did so by sending a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Potentially Positive News on Darnell Nurse Injury After Reaves Hit
No announcement has been made on Darnell Nurse's injury after a hit by Ryan...