The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that forward Calle Järnkrok has undergone groin and sports hernia surgery, leaving him out of action indefinitely as he recovers. Obviously, this is not good news for the team as Jarnkrok was a depth player who plays in multiple situations for the club.

Maple Leafs F Calle Järnkrok underwent groin and sports hernia surgery today and is listed as month-to-month. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) November 18, 2024

The 32-year-old, who sustained the injury during the preseason, has not yet made his 2024-25 season debut. After consulting a specialist, it was determined that surgery was the best path forward, making Järnkrok’s recovery timeline a significant setback for a Leafs team looking to strengthen its bottom-six scoring.

This development presents a challenge for head coach Craig Berube as Toronto has struggled to find consistent depth production. Järnkrok, known for his reliable two-way play, could have provided a crucial boost if he had been close to a return. Seeing as he’s not, it will be intriguing to see if the Maple Leafs try to make a move and/or bolster their lineup.

Calle Jarnkrok the subject of Maple Leafs trade talk

GM Brad Treliving may elect to place Järnkrok on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), potentially freeing up cap space to address the team’s forward depth.

Auston Matthews is Still Out of Action for the Maple Leafs

Still out of action appears to be captain Auston Matthews. It is being reported that he will be unavailable for the team’s upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

While head coach Craig Berube mentioned Matthews isn’t worsening, the star center has been off the ice for several days and the team is taking their time to ensure he comes back at full health. “It’s a little bit of a holding pattern, but he’s not getting worse so that’s a good thing. It’s just taking time. It’s taking long, but it is what it is.”

