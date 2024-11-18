Penguins’ D-Man Draws Interest from Oilers, Canucks in Trade Talk

Marcus Pettersson appears to be the most likely trade candidate for the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to Josh Yohe of The Athletic. Writing in a recent article, “Pettersson is as good as gone,” Yohe believes two Pacific Division teams — the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks — have the most interest.

With his contract expiring next summer and a big payday looming in free agency, the Penguins are considering moving the reliable defenseman. The Penguins wanted to be a playoff team this season, but Yohe notes that “Reality has set in for the organization’s front office.” and they are starting to shop players now. Pettersson is among a list of names that could be on the go.

Yohe notes that the Oilers and Canucks are both reportedly interested in Pettersson, with league sources confirming their desire to add him if he’s available for the right price. Yohe writes:

“Marcus Pettersson is the most likely candidate to be on the move. League sources said the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks have interest in the lanky defenseman, and there’s every reason to believe other teams will covet him.”

His defensive capabilities and experience make him an intriguing target. The Canucks have been on the lookout most of the season. The Oilers were said to be more interesting in a right-shot defenseman, but the recent injury to Darnell Nurse and the potential concern the team isn’t deep enough may have woken Edmonton up to the idea of adding more depth.

Marcus Pettersson Canucks Oilers trade talk

Pettersson Won’t Be Cheap, Can the Oilers and Canucks Afford the Asking Price?

While a trade seems inevitable, Pittsburgh is unlikely to simply give the defenseman away. The Penguins are well aware that Pettersson could solidify either team’s blue line and since both teams are in the same division, the hope might be that a bidding war develops.

The question becomes how much either team is willing to pay.

