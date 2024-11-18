Penguins’ D-Man Draws Interest from Oilers, Canucks in Trade Talk

Marcus Pettersson appears to be the most likely trade candidate for the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to Josh Yohe of The Athletic. Writing in a recent article, “Pettersson is as good as gone,” Yohe believes two Pacific Division teams — the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks — have the most interest.
With his contract expiring next summer and a big payday looming in free agency, the Penguins are considering moving the reliable defenseman. The Penguins wanted to be a playoff team this season, but Yohe notes that “Reality has set in for the organization’s front office.” and they are starting to shop players now. Pettersson is among a list of names that could be on the go.
Yohe notes that the Oilers and Canucks are both reportedly interested in Pettersson, with league sources confirming their desire to add him if he’s available for the right price. Yohe writes:
“Marcus Pettersson is the most likely candidate to be on the move. League sources said the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks have interest in the lanky defenseman, and there’s every reason to believe other teams will covet him.”
His defensive capabilities and experience make him an intriguing target. The Canucks have been on the lookout most of the season. The Oilers were said to be more interesting in a right-shot defenseman, but the recent injury to Darnell Nurse and the potential concern the team isn’t deep enough may have woken Edmonton up to the idea of adding more depth.
Pettersson Won’t Be Cheap, Can the Oilers and Canucks Afford the Asking Price?
While a trade seems inevitable, Pittsburgh is unlikely to simply give the defenseman away. The Penguins are well aware that Pettersson could solidify either team’s blue line and since both teams are in the same division, the hope might be that a bidding war develops.
The question becomes how much either team is willing to pay.
Next: Confused Taylor Hall Questioned Blackhawks After Healthy Scratch
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 hours ago
Boston Bruins Have Problems: What’s Going Wrong and How to Fix It
The Boston Bruins are struggling so far during the regular season. What does one...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Yaroslav Askarov Called Up By the San Jose Sharks
Talented, but unproven goaltender Yaroslav Askarov was called up by the San Jose Sharks...
-
Featured/ 2 hours ago
Predators’ Free Agency Plan Backfired: Time to Begin a Rebuild?
The Nashville Predators' free Agency plan appears to have backfired: is it already time...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 6 hours ago
Confused Taylor Hall Questioned Blackhawks After Healthy Scratch
A confused Taylor Hall spoke with the media on Monday and said he questioned...
-
Nashville Predators/ 7 hours ago
Canucks Kevin Lankinen Has Rare Off Night Against Preds
Last night the Vancouver Canucks lost to the Nashville predators. Kevin Lankinen had an...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 8 hours ago
Nurse Injury Timeline Revealed, Oilers Down Two Players vs. Canadiens
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night, but will do...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Maple Leafs Injury News: Calle Järnkrok Surgery, Matthews Still Out
Calle Järnkrok is out indefinitely following groin and sports hernia surgery, while Auston Matthews...
-
Boston Bruins/ 9 hours ago
Bergeron Weighs in on Bruins’ Struggles and Rumors Buzz
The Boston Bruins are struggling and there is outside noise and rumors surrounding the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Make Risky Recall In Josh Brown: What’s the Real Reason?
The Edmonton Oilers have recalled defenseman Josh Brown for what is likely to be...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Lane Hutson’s Play Lets Canadiens Pull Trigger on Big Trade
The way Lane Hutson is playing for the Montreal Canadiens, the organization should feel...