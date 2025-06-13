Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Did Something No Other Team Has Done in a Stanley Cup Final
Draisaitl’s overtime winner was the first time in Stanley Cup Final history a team won after trailing by 3 at the end of the first period.
Write down June 12, 2025, as a date to remember in hockey history. The Edmonton Oilers will go in the Stanley Cup Final record books, becoming the first team ever to win after trailing 3-0 at the end of the first period. Prior to Game 4 on Thursday night, teams with that lead going into the second period were 37-0. Now, they’re 37-1.
In front of a stunned crowd in Florida, the Oilers stormed back to tie the game in regulation. They added another on a Jake Walman howitzer to take a 4-3 lead, only to see Sam Reinhart score with 19.5 seconds left to tie it back up at 4-4. In the third overtime of this series, the Oilers capped off the miraculous comeback when Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner. He capitalized on a smart line change and threw a backhand on net that went off a Florida defender and through Sergei Bobrovsky.
It wasn’t always pretty, but the Oilers earned a 5-4 victory, evening the series at 2-2.
“That’s what we do,” Draisaitl said postgame. “We’re a resilient group. We’re never going to quit, no matter what.”
Are the Oilers The Comeback Kids?
It was the latest chapter in a postseason filled with improbable moments for the Oilers, who have been coming back from deficits in every series of these playoffs. Their four unanswered goals in the Final were the most impressive yet, with Pierre LeBrun of TSN suggesting this group now knows they can do anything. With their new confidence, it’s hard to imagine them being stopped in a best-of-three with home ice advantage.
Just a year ago, the Oilers pulled off one of only four 3-0 series comebacks in NHL history. They wound up falling short in Game 7, but this team knows what they are capable of. Now, they’ve joined an elite group again — just the seventh team to rally from a three-goal deficit and win in a Stanley Cup Final game, and only the second road team to do it in over 550 SCF games, the last being Montreal in 1919.
Corey Perry rallied the troops during the first intermission after what might have been Edmonton’s worst period of playoff hockey. Draisaitl said of Perry’s first intermission speech: “When Corey speaks up, you listen.” The Oilers did, and were a completely different hockey team in the final two frames. Ironically, Perry’s goal with 18 seconds left in Game 2 is the latest goal to ever be scored to tie a game in Finals history. Reinhart’s goal with 19.5 seconds left was the second-latest.
It was close at times to being out of reach for Edmonton. Florida almost scored on a few occasions, forcing Calvin Pickard to be fantastic in relief or the post to offer an assist. At the end of the day, they don’t care how, just that you got the job done.
The Oilers have another job to do. Win at home in Game 5 and get one more win in the series.
Next: NHL Rumblings: Utah Plans, Leafs Decisions, Rangers Reshuffle
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 seconds ago
Oilers Did Something No Other Team Has Done in a Stanley Cup Final
Draisaitl’s overtime winner was the first time in Stanley Cup Final history a team...
-
New York Rangers/ 20 hours ago
NHL Rumblings: Utah Plans, Leafs Decisions, Rangers Reshuffle
From Utah’s aggressive offseason plans to uncertainty surrounding Mitch Marner in Toronto, here’s the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Oilers Make Lineup Adjustments Ahead of Cup Final Game 4
The Edmonton Oilers are making some changes to their lines ahead of Game 4...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Pickard Gets High Praise Ahead of Oilers Game 4 Lineup Change
The Edmonton Oilers confirmed a likely lineup change ahead of Game 4 versus the...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Avalanche “In One” with Martin Necas Who Shuns Big Contract
The Colorado Avalanche may have to look at trading Martin Necas after he reportedly...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Quick Takes: Game 4 Goalie Decision Looms, Walman Fined
With Game 4 looming, the Oilers face key decisions in goal, discipline concerns, and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Panthers Dominate Oilers 6-1 in Chaotic Game 3 to Take Series Lead
The Edmonton Oilers were dominated by the Florida Panthers in Game 3, losing 6-1...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Golden Knights to Trade OG to Make Room for Mitch Marner?
Is there a chance for a William Karlsson trade to make room for Mitch...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Injuries Becoming a Factor for Oilers in Stanley Cup Final
With questions surrounding Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, are injuries becoming a concern for the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 5 days ago
NHL Offseason Rumors Report: Marner and Major Moves Brewing
NHL rumors: Big names like Mitch Marner, Brad Marchand, and Sam Bennett are making...