Predators’ Free Agency Plan Backfired: Time to Begin a Rebuild?

The Nashville Predators’ season has gotten off to a disastrous start, placing them in the bottom six of the NHL and raising serious concerns. With an aging roster, the team appears to be on the brink of an inevitable rebuild. General Manager Barry Trotz faces some difficult choices ahead, and it remains to be seen who might be the first player to be moved.

Predators’ Free Agency Plan Backfired

The Predators were among the most active teams in the free agency season. They signed multiple top players from the market, including Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, Brady Skjei, and Scott Wedgewood. All of these signings have had an extremely rough start to the season.

Stamkos has only six goals in 19 games, while Marchessault has managed just three in the same span. Both were expected to be key goal scorers for Nashville alongside Filip Forsberg, but they need to elevate their performance if the team hopes to turn things around. Adding to their struggles, both forwards hold some of the worst plus/minus ratings on the roster at -13 and -11.

The Predators added Skjei, Stamkos, and Marchessault this summer and it hasn’t worked

Meanwhile, Brady Skjei has quietly remained a dependable defenseman, continuing to deliver solid play despite the disappointment surrounding other signings. Goaltender Scott Wedgewood, in limited action, has struggled significantly, posting a 1-2-1 record, a 3.98 goals-against average, and a .862 save percentage. As Juuse Saros’s backup, stronger support is crucial for Nashville’s starting netminder.

Young Player Outlook

The Predators do have some young talent, but no real game-changers. Luke Evangelista has shown promise during his time with the team and projects as a potential top-six forward with a strong scoring touch. Zachary L’Heureux, who joined the NHL squad this season, has played 14 games and scored his first goal last night. The former first-round pick excelled in the AHL, showcasing both his scoring ability and a knack for racking up penalty minutes. Now, he needs to adjust to the NHL level. Current AHL player Joakim Kemell is considered the team’s top prospect. He was one of the leading scorers in the 2022 World Junior Championship.

One of the biggest moves this summer was the Predators trading goaltender Yaroslav Askarov to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Magnus Chrona, David Edstrom, and a first-round pick. Askarov had been Nashville’s top prospect for years, raising questions about the team’s remaining potential stars. With Askarov gone, the organization may soon need a rebuild to acquire a younger, high-potential core.

Is a rebuild unavoidable for this team? Or can they manage to turn things around soon?

