Canucks Kevin Lankinen Has Rare Off Night Against Preds

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen had a tough outing Sunday night. His former team, the Nashville Predators, bested him in a 5-3 loss. While the fifth goal was an empty-netter, Lankinen allowed four goals on just 20 shots, ending the night with a disappointing .800 save percentage.
Three of the four goals he surrendered came from Predators not on the roster during Lankinen’s time with Nashville. This game marked his third game in four where he allowed four or more goals. It’s a concerning trend for the 29-year-old netminder. His season record now stands at 8-3-2, with a 2.71 goals-against average (GAA) and a .901 save percentage. While these stats are strong enough, his recent form suggests he might be losing his grip on the Canucks’ starting role.
Game Notes For the Predators and Canucks
Last night, the Predators showed their offensive versatility in their 5-3 victory over the Canucks. Newcomer Steven Stamkos led the charge. The veteran forward, an offseason acquisition, scored twice on the power play by exploiting defensive breakdowns. His goals provided the Predators with the edge they needed.
On the Canucks’ side, Lankinen struggled to find his rhythm against his former team. Despite facing only 20 shots, the Finnish goaltender allowed four goals. His two most significant issues on the night were his rebound control and positional play. While the Canucks remain competitive, consistent goaltending will be critical as they push for playoff positioning. Given that Arturs Silovs had a solid game in his last start, Lankinen’s next game is crucial in regaining his status and confidence with the team.
What’s Next for Lankinen? Canucks Fans Hope for a Turnaround
For Canucks fans, the hope is that this game was a one-off rather than a sign of deeper issues. Lankinen has shown flashes of brilliance this season and boasts solid overall numbers. However, with Silovs waiting in the wings, the Canucks might begin splitting starts more evenly if Lankinen doesn’t regain his form.
Lankinen must shake off this loss and refocus on his next start. The Canucks are in a tight playoff race, and their fans are eager to see if their go-to goalie this season can bounce back and prove this game was just a bump in the road.
