Elliotte Friedman joined Kyper and Bourne to discuss the Boston Bruins’ problems and rough start to the season. He identified three key issues that could explain their early struggles. He highlighted organizational challenges and roster concerns while offering a glimpse at potential solutions for the team to get back on track. He seems to think they can still right the ship. Is he accurate in his assessment?

The Bruins Have Lacked Organizational Stability Since Training Camp

Friedman noted that Cam Neely, the Bruins’ President, told The Boston Globe that the team has not felt settled since training camp. The unresolved Jeremy Swayman contract negotiations added to this chaos of an offseason with significant turnover, disrupting things even more. While public contract disputes are a common feature in hockey markets like Canada, the Bruins—unaccustomed to having their business so exposed—didn’t handle the media noise terribly well.

Friedman believes the Bruins must focus on controlling or shifting the narrative surrounding the team. Internally, this could mean focusing on a more team-first mentality, which may have already begun after the team called a players-only meeting about “shutting out the noise.” Externally, the organization needs to improve communication and find a way to better handle public scrutiny.

The Bruins Are Adjusting to Roster Overhaul

The Bruins underwent significant roster changes during the offseason, including the retirements of key players like Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci and trades that reshaped the lineup. They took big swings on Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov and these changes have resulted in a lack of team chemistry. They and struggling to maintain the same level of consistency that defined their dominance last season.

Patrice Bergeron’s retirement hit the Bruins hard and may explain a few problems.

Friedman suggested that the team might need to give their revamped lineup time to gel instead of rushing to make further adjustments. Stabilizing the roster and clearly defining players’ roles could help rebuild the cohesion that has been lacking.

The Bruins Are Having Problems Making Roster Upgrades Mid-Season

The Bruins have reportedly explored the trade market to revitalize their roster. However, as Friedman explained, making impactful deals early in the season is challenging. Limited trade activity across the league and high asking prices have made it difficult for teams like Boston to address immediate roster needs.

Boston could shift its focus from external acquisitions to internal solutions; leveraging depth players and promoting prospects who can energize the lineup may provide a spark. Additionally, planning for trades closer to the deadline versus in the present might yield better results when more teams become active sellers.

Bottom Line: Is There a Path Forward for the Bruins?

While the Boston Bruins’ problems might stem from a mix of instability, roster overhaul, and limited mid-season trade opportunities, the foundation of a strong team remains. Friedman’s insights highlight the need for patience and thoughtful decision-making.

From an outsider’s perspective, Boston must strike a delicate balance between making necessary adjustments and allowing time for new pieces to fall into place. If they stay the course while exploring internal development and trade opportunities down the line, the Bruins could turn things around and regain their competitive edge.

