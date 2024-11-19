Ovechkin Injured After Taking League Lead in Goals

Alex Ovechkin was slow to get up on Monday night after colliding knee-to-knee with Jack McBain in the game between the Washington Capitals and The Utah Hockey Club. The Capitals won 6-2, but everyone will now wait to see what updates are offered on Ovechkin’s condition.

It appeared to be an accidental collision but the news is not ideal as Ovechkin chases Gretzky’s goal-scoring record. Coach Spencer Carbery told reporters in Utah, “He’s being evaluated as we speak and we’ll know more tomorrow.”

Ovechkin continues to defy expectations and set the stage for a historic milestone. The hope is that this incident is not going to force Ovechkin to miss any future games as the 39-year-old scored his league-leading 15th goal of the 2024-25 season, bringing his career total to 868 and putting him just 27 goals shy of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 894.

Per @PR_NHL, Alex Ovechkin is the first player in NHL history age 39 or older to be the League’s first skater to 15 goals in a season. Prior to Ovechkin, the oldest player was Frank Mahovlich (33y, 304d on Nov. 10, 1971). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 19, 2024

If Ovechkin misses time, the chase for the goal-scoring record isn’t likely in jeopardy, but questions about if he can surpass Gretzky’s mark this season or in fewer games will surface. Gretzky reached 894 goals in 1,487 games, while Ovechkin, currently at 1,443 games, needs 29 more goals in the next 44 outings to break the record faster. The way he’s going, he would have done so with ease. If he misses time, it could throw off the current run he’s on, disrupting his tremendous momentum.

Ovechkin Was On a Mission Breaking the Record in Style

This season marks one of Ovechkin’s hottest starts, with his 15 goals through 18 games topping even his own historic pace from previous years. He’s also become the oldest player in NHL history to lead the league in goals at this point in the season, breaking a record previously held by Frank Mahovlich in 1971.

Ovechkin injured for Capitals

Assuming his injury is minor, at a blistering 0.83 goals per game pace, Ovechkin is projected to make history as early as January 30 in Ottawa.

