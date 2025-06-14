NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Avs, Lightning

With less than three weeks remaining before free agency opens on July 1, the NHL rumor mill is churning at full speed. From Mitch Marner’s expected departure in Toronto to tension in Tampa Bay and uncertainty in Colorado and Vancouver, here’s a breakdown of some of the league’s most talked-about situations heading into the weekend.

Latest Maple Leafs Rumors and Trade Talk

The biggest storyline continues to center around Mitch Marner, whose time with the Toronto Maple Leafs appears to be nearing its end. Andy Strickland reported definitively this week that Marner will not be returning to Toronto, with multiple sources indicating the 27-year-old winger is set to hit the open market.

The potential price tag he could command is shocking to many. There’s growing chatter that a team — possibly the Carolina Hurricanes — could offer Marner north of $14 million per year on a long-term deal. The Hurricanes are expected to take a “massive swing” if he becomes available July 1.

As much as Carolina has been linked to this, he’s turned them down in the past, and insider Elliotte Friedman added that if Marner leaves, he expects the forward to sign with a Western Conference team. Anaheim, Vegas, and Los Angeles have been connected to Marner rumors before. Meanwhile, the New York Rangers are reportedly interested in Marner, but if they can’t land him — or targets like Sam Bennett or Nikolaj Ehlers — they might even explore offer sheets.

NHL weekend rumors: Mitch Marner is reportedly leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto is also drawing headlines for other names. Chris Johnston mentioned that, on some level, Brad Marchand to the Leafs “makes sense,” although there’s been no confirmation of actual discussions. As for John Tavares, Friedman reports the Anaheim Ducks could emerge as a landing spot if the veteran captain and Toronto part ways.

Lightning and Isaac Howard Splitting

Tampa Bay’s once-promising relationship with 2022 first-round pick Isaac Howard appears broken beyond repair. Frank Seravalli stated this week that the relationship is “over,” and there’s a strong belief Howard will be moved at or before the upcoming NHL Draft.

The Lightning do have the option of receiving a compensatory second-round pick in 2027 if they don’t sign Howard, but it would be the final pick of that round, making a trade the much more attractive option. With multiple teams reportedly interested, Tampa could use the upcoming draft to recoup value while they still can.

Avalanche Offseason Plans

The Colorado Avalanche may not be as eager to make a splash this offseason as some assume. Elliotte Friedman noted the Avs like how they look on paper and don’t feel forced to make moves, even with salary cap concerns.

That hasn’t stopped speculation. Names like Martin Necas, Charlie Coyle, and Samuel Girard have surfaced as potential trade pieces, but moving any of them would create significant gaps. Necas, in particular, could be on the move again after being acquired in the Mikko Rantanen deal. He’s one year away from free agency and reportedly wasn’t thrilled with his Colorado stint. If extension talks stall in July, expect his name to resurface.

Latest on Pettersson Trade Talk

Lastly, the Elias Pettersson situation in Vancouver remains complicated. Chris Johnston doesn’t expect a trade this summer, but Elliotte Friedman reported the Canucks could move him if the return solves their center problem.

Pettersson, who had a disappointing 2024-25 season with 15 goals and 45 points in 64 games, enters a critical period. On July 1, a no-movement clause takes effect, giving the Canucks a limited window to trade him freely. Whether they wait for a bounce-back season or decide to cut bait now remains to be seen — but the next two weeks are pivotal.

