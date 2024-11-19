In a recent analysis, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic raised concerns about the potential impact of Jeremy Swayman’s hardline contract stance on the Boston Bruins locker room dynamics. Swayman’s arbitration standoff last year led to a delay in his signing this summer. He held out to make the most money possible, which delayed his signing and cost him valuable training camp time. Now, with the Bruins off to a lousy start and his personal lack of production, it sounds like there might be some hard feelings.
Shinzawa didn’t necessarily report Swayman is the scapegoat or that the team is blaming him, per say. However, tension among teammates is possibly building.
Shinzawa writes:
What’s done is done. Swayman’s priority is to find his confidence, clean up his game and prove to his teammates that he was right to play hardball. If Swayman continues to take backward steps, he will not have many friends left in the dressing room.
Shinzawa argues that if Swayman had inked his deal sooner—likely sacrificing a portion of his $66 million total earnings—his preparation and form could have been better. Perhaps, Shinzawa would be making crucial stops to counter the Bruins’ sloppy puck management. They say sometimes a goalie needs to win the team a game or two. Swayman isn’t doing that.
Swayman Is Aware He Might Be on the Outs with His Teammates
Head coach Jim Montgomery reinforced the idea, stating, “I don’t think missing training camp helps anyone. That’s why you have training camps.” Swayman himself acknowledged the challenges of being late to camp and getting back in the good books of his teammates. He said he’s working hard to prove his leadership and performance. “I’m really trying to engulf just being in the room again… I want my play to speak for that,” Swayman said.
Paul Bissonnette of Spittin’ Chiclets wrote, “I think the Bruins can turn it around. They need a team party pow-wow or something. Have they had a rookie party yet??? Some form of team bonding? Father’s trip???” He added, “Everyone’s walking on eggshells. Sometimes the best moves are the ones you don’t make.”
