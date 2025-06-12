Oilers Make Lineup Adjustments Ahead of Cup Final Game 4

After teasing that there would be a lineup change on Wednesday, Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch has seemingly made more than one move. The Oilers are making a few notable lineup changes ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight.

As per the lines at the morning skate, Jeff Skinner will draw into the lineup, replacing Viktor Arvidsson, who will sit. Skinner, who has one goal and one assist in two playoff games this postseason, will make his Stanley Cup Final debut. He was skating alongside Adam Henrique and Trent Frederic on Thursday morning.

On defense, Troy Stecher will step in for John Klingberg, who is also expected to be out. Klinberg has had a rough go of things in the Final, on the ice for several of the goals against for the Oilers at 5-v-5. Unless Knoblauch chooses to go with seven defensemen — something he’s expressed a reluctance to do — Stecher will take a regular shift alongside Darnell Nurse.

In addition to the personnel changes, there’s a key shuffle among the forward lines. Connor Brown has been promoted to the top line, taking Corey Perry’s spot alongside the team’s top offensive stars. Perry will move down the lineup as a result. Not every fan is in love with this move, given that Perry is producing.

Jeff Skinner Oilers power play

Oilers Need to Try Something Different For Game 4

The Oilers aren’t panicking, but these adjustments come as Edmonton looks to regain momentum in the Final. They lost a stinker in Game 3, outplayed and abused by the Florida forecheck. The hope is that they can break that cycle with more speed and skill in the lineup.

With Skinner’s offensive instincts and Stecher’s mobility on the back end, the Oilers are hoping the tweaks provide the right spark.

